Protesters allege excessive force in removal from congressional hearing

Protesters are asserting that excessive force was used to physically remove them from a field hearing hosted by a visiting congressional delegation at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa on Thursday, and that their civil rights were violated.

Videos posted online by activist group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian show group members and other protesters being removed by Guam Police Department officers during the hearing, which was held by the U.S. House Committee on National Resources and centered around national security interests in the region.

The removal came after protesters interjected into the discussion by the panel. The event wasn't open for public comment, based on an agenda posted online.

A release provided by GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella stated that "protesters aggressively approached the stage area, prompting a cautious response from our officers." The release also stated, "We highly encourage anyone who feels they have been mishandled to file an official complaint, as we take such matters seriously."

Monaeka Flores, a member of Prutehi Litekyan, had a different assessment of the events.

"We really thought we were going to come there and hold our signs, and to peacefully demonstrate and watch and just listen," Flores said.

Though Flores and videos posted online by Prutehi Litekyan identify the officers as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's security detail, GPD in a statement said the officers "were from various sections of the Guam Police Department."

"Their assignment was to ensure the safety of dignitaries and principals of the island and maintain order during the event," GPD stated. "Their presence was in no way related to the governor of Guam."

The Office of the Governor declined to comment on the incident.

'It was way out of line'

Flores told the Post she had contacted the office of Guam Del. Jim Moylan ahead of time and received confirmation that her group could bring signs. The signs had slogans including "No war for Guåhan" and "Peace + Diplomacy now."

They were informed by Moylan's staff on the day of the event that signs wouldn't be permitted, as a matter of hotel policy, and opted to bring them in anyway with the understanding that group members might be removed. She said they didn't expect to be removed forcibly.

"We've recognized that we might be asked to leave and so we were prepared to leave peacefully," she said. "We were not prepared to engage with any physical contact whatsoever."

The physical removal began after one man, identified by Flores as Noah Lee Quinata Austin, walked up to the stage at the hotel's Micronesia Ballroom and attempted to speak to the panel. Flores said Austin isn't a member of Prutehi Litekyan, but is an associate of the group members and was invited to sit with them. The move wasn't planned ahead of time, Flores said.

"A security guard approached him from the back and ... then immediately, two other guards come and start pushing on him. And when he's leaving, he starts to yell, and then it just becomes out of control. You can see in a video, they're pushing the back of his head and neck ... even as he's walking away, and compliant, saying, 'I'm leaving,'" said Flores, who asserted excessive force was used to remove Austin.

Officers can be seen pushing Austin out the door into the Hilton parking lot. An individual reaches for what appears to be a holstered firearm at one point, which Flores, who was standing nearby, confirmed.

Shortly afterward, Flores and other protesters decided to approach the stage with their signs in an act of "civil disobedience," and were physically removed from the premises and followed by security to their vehicles, despite protesters asserting they were complying.

GPD's release offered a different account, stating, "Disruptive protesters were promptly removed from the premises, but were not restricted from returning as long as they were no longer disruptive and complied with the rules. They were also directed to the designated protest site."

Flores said that protesters, including a disabled veteran who had her feet stepped on during the removal, were facing physical and mental injuries after the incident.

"People are hurt. ... We were horribly mistreated. ... It was excessive. It was way out of line. It was violence. And it came from our own government, our own governor, our own people, which is extremely heartbreaking," she said.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin deferred to GPD spokesperson Savella when presented with photos and video of the incident and asked for comment on statements made by Flores.

Flores said she tried to get the names of the individuals who removed the protesters from the event, but wasn't provided any information. She said she had been informed by hotel security beforehand that Hilton staff wouldn't carry out any removals.

"When I was leaving, I asked the security manager why they didn't do anything about the people being manhandled in the ballroom, and they said that they weren't there and they didn't see it," Flores said.

She said protesters' freedom of speech and right to assemble were violated at the event, which she believes was improperly hosted on private property despite being a matter of grave importance for the community.

The hearing didn't address the environmental and cultural impacts of military expansion on the island, Flores said.

"With the exception of the cybersecurity risk, it felt like it was just a lot of heavy propaganda to really justify the military expansion and the destructive presence of the military, ... the economic dependence on imperial powers, and the need for security because of the growing threats from China," Flores said, adding that the removal seemed like an attempt to "control the narrative."

GPD said of the incident, "We want to assure the community that our officers acted in their official capacity to ensure the safety of all involved and to allow the hearing to proceed as planned. We understand the importance of providing a safe and respectful environment for open dialogue and will continue to uphold these principles moving forward."

'Decorum and respect'

"While our office welcomed protesters to the hearing, a certain level of decorum and respect had to be maintained within the hearing room," Del. Moylan's spokesperson, Hannah D'Avanzo, told The Guam Daily Post in a statement.

"Our office did receive phone calls from protesters requesting to bring signs, which we welcomed. However, the facility informed us that signs would not be allowed inside and we respected their decision. I'd like to emphasize that these members of Congress traveled all this way to show their support for our island community," she added.

She said Moylan is committed to bringing more members of Congress to Guam throughout the year to learn about the island's needs and how they can support Guam.

GPD also referred to comments made by Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., in a press conference after the meeting Thursday.

"This was an official hearing of Congress, an official hearing of the committee, and we have rules that it goes by," said Westerman, chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources. "I wouldn't want anybody to think that voices weren't being heard, but there is a format and decorum that must be followed as we carry out a hearing. That's just the way Congress operates, and without some order of decorum and rules in the hearing we would never get through a hearing."