About three dozen people lined up at the ITC intersection in Tamuning Thursday afternoon, protesting a proposed hotel and residential housing project down the coastline from Two Lovers Point.

Miranda and Roman Duenas, a married couple living in Hågat, were among them and shared their opposition to the development.

“There’s just so many hotels already on Guam, and it’s clear that there’s a lot of money to be made at these hotels. But that money is not going to the people, because there’s so many people that are homeless. And there’s a lack of affordable housing on Guam," Roman Duenas said.

Miranda Duenas said vacant and unused property already developed was part of the reason why she was protesting the plan to expand Guam’s tourism district northward.

“If you look at Tumon, there’s so much there already. I don’t feel there’s a need to destroy more land just to build another hotel when there are a lot of buildings already that are falling into disrepair, or they’re sitting there and not being used. You could do something else with them. Or try to create a project that is not so detrimental to the environment. I feel like this hotel is not necessary,” she said.

Luke Fernandez, a photographer whose work centers a lot on Guam’s beaches and marine life, told the Post that he frequents the undeveloped Tanguissan area around Two Lovers Point and the planned resort.

“I would hate for that to be destroyed just to have a hotel go up,” he said.

His opposition to the project is rooted in the “preservation and conservation” of island resources.

“I don’t understand why this is being built. We already have so many hotels here. We have a couple that are even abandoned – so why add one more? Yes, it may open up jobs here. But it also can potentially drive up the cost of living here,” Fernandez said. “As a local resident, it’s already expensive enough to live here. It’s almost becoming unaffordable. Why can’t we put development back into the systems that we have? Why can’t we put development into eco-sustainable tourism? Why can’t we put development into the revitalization of our culture?”

Varying opinions

As protesters chanted, “Keep native lands in native hands,” the Post asked whether those opposed to Vista Del Mar would be open to a different kind of development there, or if they simply want the affected coastline and nearby properties to remain as it is today.

“For me personally, leaving it as is – leaving one of the last pieces of easy, accessible untouched land to the people and let them enjoy it is something that should be of high concern. And I hope our politicians think about that,” Fernandez said. “People come to Guam to experience Guam – the nature, the culture, the ocean, what we have as people, and to experience that CHamoru hospitality.”

Roman Duenas said it’s clear the island’s mainstay industry: tourism, isn’t immune to the economic ripple effects of the ongoing, global COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Ecotourism is great and all. That’s still something that we need to work on here, but at the same time, this whole pandemic showed us that tourism is not always going to be reliable for our island. And before we even consider that, we have to make sure we take care of our people first, and make sure we have … more affordable housing. Because just more hotels will drive the cost of living up,” he said.

For Barrigada resident Clarissa Torres, she said her reaction to developing the land around the Vista Del Mar project would be different if what was being proposed “invested in our people,” particularly through addressing food security.

“We want to help our people thrive, and it’s understandable that people want to bring in money. But in order to help our people become more independent, we need to become more self-sustainable,” she said. “And the way to do that is to invest in our farmers, in bettering our land so we can grow our own food. When we’re outsourced with all these imports, it takes away from our ability to invest in ourselves, because we get too dependent on the imports, rather than realizing we have all the resources we need.”

Torres said she continues to object publicly to the project because she doesn’t feel the government is reacting correctly to opposition registered by residents at two public hearings called by the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon municipal planning council.

“My main concern is that the government and its entities – they put out a forum for the people to speak, and even the people have spoken, they have not listened. Even though the people have voiced their concerns about how it will affect the environment, they have not listened,” she said. “That says a lot. For me, it’s a lot about greed, and not what the people need.”

The planned development awaits approval from the Guam Land Use Commission and mayors from villages around the project’s site. Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera, who would be a part of this hybrid commission, said she has yet to be notified of when a meeting to vote on the proposed project, and to obtain more public input will be held.

Vista Del Mar’s proposed construction will be completed in three phases, and could cost upwards of $680 million overall:

• Phase 1: A two-level, 796-room hotel, with one 31-story tower at beach level that scales to an adjacent plateau with a second 33-story tower and a water park.

• Phase 2: Condominium towers with a total of 288 units, 720 parking stalls, tennis and basketball courts, and swimming pool.

• Phase 3: A modern subdivision consisting of 50-single family dwellings with parks, playgrounds and a community center.