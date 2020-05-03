When Marie Guerrero opened Three Squares, she wanted to provide a place for families to get good homecooked meals.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guerrero and her team of 62 workers were busy handling the restaurant, catering and preparing food and cookies for outside retail.

When Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero shut down nonessential businesses and issued a stay-at-home order for island residents, the Three Squares team had to adapt quickly, not knowing how they would continue to operate and keep the business afloat.

"What's happening in the world? What is this? What's on the other side? Are we going to get a paycheck? No one had any answers," she said.

When they heard the restaurant could stay open but only for take-out orders, the team pulled together to figure out how they could stay open, who they were going to serve and how they would keep paying the power bill.

"My partner, Mark Borja, and I were wondering what if someone gets sick. It was what if, what if. Ultimately it came down to as a company, it was my family. We need to be strong. We have to stand up. There are people that need us, that need food. As a business we needed to rise above it," she said.

The decision was made to keep their doors open, and they gave the management team an option to stay home and bunker down with their families if they wanted or work out a new plan with only a handful of people.

"Unanimously, we said, 'We're in it to win. We'll do what we need to do.' And we did. That meant managers and one or two staff were cooking, cleaning, fielding calls," said Guerrero.

With the uncertainty of food supply, keeping consistent with available menu items and not knowing how much demand there would be, her team did an exhaustive review and picked out their best-selling items like fried chicken (which regularly brought people from southern and northern villages to the Tamuning restaurant) and tinala katne.

"We had always planned on doing some grab-and-go for families, but never had the initiative or willpower to launch it," said Guerrero.

But as her team thought about people being at home with their families – and as a mom and grandmother herself – Guerrero thought about something affordable and what it would take to put a meal on the table to feed a family.

The Three Squares team brainstormed and came up with the family platters – a starch, protein and vegetable and, of course, finadene.

Keep it simple, she told herself.

"If it was going to break the bank we knew it wasn't going to work, so we came up with the affordable family platters and we're just blessed that we didn't lose our shirts."

The last two months have been a test, Guerrero said, the most challenging of her 20 years in the restaurant industry and as a business owner.

She attributes the collective effort of her team to Three Squares' ability to adapt, move quickly and support one another and the community.

Once the family platters were launched, Three Squares partnered with various organizations to feed those on the front lines.

"When you think of a restaurant, you almost think of it as a luxury. People out of their homes risking their homes to be essential and on the front lines. Being a restaurant, we're able to support those people who can't cook for themselves and bring them some homemade goodness," said Guerrero.

The team adapted to ensure that as they gradually brought more workers on board they weren't exposed when customers came to pick up food, and vice versa.

"We had to change our operations completely," she said. "I didn't want to jeopardize the staff."

Strict guidelines were established and the entire team were outfitted with masks and gloves, had protocols to sanitize their hands and everything else, even down to the pen customers used to sign their credit card receipts in their vehicles when picking up orders.

"We're very grateful," she said. "We want to say that we are grateful for the community to trust us during this time."

While they didn't previously consider themselves essential workers, they now realize how important they've been in supporting their community.

"The team I have is amazing. We have great synergy," said Guerrero. "I think my staff are doing a great job because they're supporting people out there who can't have a homecooked meal."

That has always been Three Squares' mission: to provide three square meals.

"A good meal at breakfast, lunch and dinner, and that was the basis of the restaurant – to bring family and comfort food, and sense of place and home," said Guerrero.