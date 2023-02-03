The governor's plans to implement a 22% pay increase for government of Guam employees under the General Pay Plan isn't sitting well with Republican Sen. Frank Blas Jr., the minority leader in the Guam Legislature.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday approved the adjustment to the GPP pay structure, as recommended by the Department of Administration. She also submitted legislation to implement the adjustment by April 1 by appropriating $16 million to DOA.

Blas said he would not support the pay adjustment.

"I don't think anybody is going to say that when you can provide a raise, that it's (not) a good thing to do. But, prudence and caution (should be used) with an economy that's still reeling from the devastating effects of the pandemic. ... Now, globally, with inflation and the threat of a recession, ... you've got businesses that are still struggling. ... Is this the right time to be able to do this? I don't think so," Blas said.

Rounds of raises

The GPP adjustment is intended to help bring pay and associated compensation "closer to alignment with market data" and to help address the internal equity disparity that exists with autonomous agencies, according to DOA's recommendations.

It is the latest in a series of updates that began in 2021 with pay for nurses. Law enforcement came next, followed by the update to the Educator Pay Plan.

Educator pay raises were initially implemented in fiscal year 2022, but that was done through the reallocation of the Education Department's American Rescue Plan moneys.

Blas was among the lawmakers critical of the way the teacher pay raises were executed, as they did not follow the format established by the Legislature in the fiscal year 2022 budget law, which required implementation to be on June 30, 2023, unless disapproved.

He criticized the reallocation of ARP funds, otherwise intended for capital improvement projects, to satisfy what he called "a political promise."

But, despite his criticism, Blas co-sponsored an amendment that adopted the updated Educator Pay Plan into the fiscal 2023 budget bill.

The authorization to use ARP funds for the teacher pay raises was going to expire Sept. 30, 2022, the end of fiscal year 2022. Adopting the Educator Pay Plan facilitated continuation of those increases in fiscal 2023 and beyond. Local appropriations to the Guam Department of Education were adjusted to accommodate the pay raises.

'Can we afford it?'

When asked about any perceived unfairness as other government workers have received pay adjustments, Blas said it was a matter of affordability.

"The concern has always been, 'Can we afford it?' And (in) any business, can you afford to be able to give your employees a pay raise? Can you afford to stay open? What (local) government has got to recognize is that it doesn't create its own money. ... They rely on the taxes derived from economic activity. And when your economic activity is failing, how then can you justify being able to provide a raise?" Blas said.

However, at least in terms of general fund financial reporting, GovGuam is doing better than anticipated.

The latest general fund revenue report shows the government currently collecting about $29 million above budget. The governor also cited this as a justification for her fiscal 2024 budget request, which is about $69 million more than the fiscal 2023 budget act in terms of projected general fund and special fund revenues. That budget request also funds the updated GPP for fiscal 2024, which is expected to require more than $23 million.

Blas said the governor would point to the $29 million excess so far this fiscal year, but added that "there are bills that still need to be paid. There are repairs that still need to occur. There are processes that need to be fixed."

And, according to Blas, while Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero "thinks that things are looking good in the economy, one has to just drive down the street" to see how businesses are faring, he said. Blas told the Post he knew of one business that closed its doors over the weekend.

"How then do we say, 'Our economy has recovered,' when these things are still occurring? It doesn't send the right message of how this government should serve the people," Blas said.

The minority leader said the Republican Caucus would be meeting today and will come out later with an official response to the governor's plan to implement the pay raises.

But in informal discussions with several members, Blas said the Republicans are surprised and have asked "what had happened overnight" that GovGuam has the ability to provide pay raises.