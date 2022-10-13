The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, along with the Department of Administration, announced this week there are currently 530 open applications for Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao pending required documents. According to a release from the Office of the Governor, 228 unclaimed checks totaling more than $89,000 have not been picked up.

“If you applied for Prugråman Salåppe’ and haven’t received your check, we encourage you to complete your application and further your status by submitting all required documents to the Guam Relief Center before Oct. 21,” stated acting Gov. Josh Tenorio.

DOA staff have made numerous attempts to contact applicants with missing documents in order to complete their applications. All applicants with incomplete applications must submit the required documents to the Guam Relief Center or via email to PSP@doa.guam.gov by Oct. 21 - otherwise the program will consider the application closed, the release stated.

“Our administration has processed and paid over 48,000 checks totaling nearly $24 million to help the people of Guam meet the high cost of living with direct cash assistance,” Tenorio added, before clarifying the relief center also assists with a host of programs and benefits related to health care, welfare, child care, homelessness, utilities, rent, and housing.

DOA updated its website with a list of the 228 unclaimed checks recipients who were approved for either $300 or $500 in direct cash assistance through Prugråman Salåppe’ 2 and 3, but had checks returned to DOA. The online listing also includes unclaimed checks for income tax refunds, advance child tax credit payments, economic impact payments and All RISE payments.

Visit doa.guam.gov for a complete list of unclaimed checks. If your name is not on the list and you haven’t received your check, visit the Guam Relief Center on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña or call 671-475-2060.

Prugråman Salåppe’ recipients can pick up their check on the second floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning. All other unclaimed checks can be picked up at the Treasurer of Guam on the first floor of the ITC Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Proof of identity is required, the release stated.