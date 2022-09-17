Prutehi Litekyan: Deny burn, detonation permit

Lawyers for Earthjustice, an environmental law organization, have written to leadership at the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on behalf of Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian, requesting that the agency deny the draft permit for Andersen Air Force Base to conduct open burn/open detonate activities at Tarague Beach.

The permit is renewed every three years, and Guam EPA had been reviewing the permit application.

As of press time, the agency had not provided The Guam Daily Post with a response to the letter, nor had it provided an update on the status of the open burn/open detonate permit application.

During an information hearing last year, it was discussed that open detonations have been taking place at Tarague, but open burning hasn't occurred since 2002. That is because the current open burn unit - a rusted-out tank - is inoperable and had been decommissioned, officials said.

According to the Earthjustice letter, Andersen AFB did not demonstrate that safe alternatives do not exist to open burn/open detonation disposal, and therefore, the draft permit does not comply with the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and must be denied.

"U.S. EPA has long recognized the dangers of OB/OD, banning the practice in 1980 and carving out only a narrow exception for '[w]aste explosives ... which cannot safely be disposed of through other modes of treatment,'" the letter stated.

"U.S. EPA reaffirmed that prohibition in its recent memorandum on OB/OD permitting and underscored that permitting authorities, including GEPA, 'must ... [r]equire owners/operators seeking an initial or renewal permit for OB/OD to demonstrate that their waste explosives ‘cannot safely be disposed of through other modes of treatment’ in order to qualify for the exception,'" the letter added.

Facilities must make the determination for each item of waste and Guam has incorporated these requirements into its hazardous waste program, according to the letter.

Andersen AFB made no attempt to assess alternatives to open burn/open detonation, Earthjustice said in its letter. Rather, the draft permit "summarily dismisses" the option of alternatives by asserting that alternatives are not viable on a large scale, with no supporting analysis, Earthjustice stated in the letter.

"Andersen AFB’s bald assertions about the lack of safe alternatives cannot satisfy RCRA’s mandate to demonstrate, 'through accurate waste characterization and an evaluation of alternative technologies,' that no safe alternatives are available for each particular waste it seeks to open burn and open detonate. Accordingly, Andersen AFB cannot receive an OB/OD permit," Earthjustice added in the letter.

Prutehi Litekyan also has filed suit against the U.S. Air Force over the alleged failure to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act.

The local environmental group, represented by Earthjustice, alleged that the Air Force violated federal law by failing to evaluate the cultural and environmental impacts from open burning and open detonation of hazardous waste munitions on Tarague Beach or consider alternative, environmentally preferred technologies for weapons disposal.

The letter to Guam EPA comes ahead of a motion hearing on the lawsuit, scheduled to take place Sept. 28.