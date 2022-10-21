Prutehi Litekyan, a local environmental group, said it is confident an appellate court will reverse the dismissal of its case against the military's use of Andersen Air Force Base's Tarague Beach as an open burn/open detonation pit.

Around three weeks ago, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood dismissed Prutehi Litekyan's lawsuit alleging the Air Force's open detonation of hazardous materials was illegal, pending approval of a permit by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.

Earlier this week, Prutehi Litekyan's attorneys filed a notice of appeal to bring the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Earthjustice attorneys David Henkin and Thien Chau, who are assisting Prutehi Litekyan with the case, despite not formally filing a document detailing their arguments, told The Guam Daily Post they will continue to argue as they did in the District Court of Guam that the Air Force is violating the National Environmental Policy Act by continuing its actions at Tarague Beach.

"As we put forth in our complaint and in the arguments made at the hearing, the National Environmental Policy Act requires the Air Force, before it even submits a permit application, to study the impacts of its proposed action, ... and it needs to study the alternatives as well," Chau said. Henkin then said the attorneys are confident the 9th Circuit will agree in seeing the violation.

"We're confident that the 9th Circuit is going to see this because that's how the 9th Circuit has applied it for decades, as well. Just because there is a permit application that the Air Force needed to get does not mean that it gets to shirk its responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act," said Henkin, who also "respectfully disagreed" with the District Court of Guam decision to dismiss.

In response to Prutehi Litekyan's notice to appeal, Joint Region Marianas public affairs officer Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig stated that JRM concurred with the District Court's ruling and respected the right to appeal, but was unable to provide a comment due to pending litigation.

Permit pending

Prutehi Litekyan, despite the case being dismissed, agreed with Tydingco-Gatewood, saying "the ball is in Guam EPA's court" in regard to the Air Force's pending application to continue its detonation practices at Tarague Beach. The permit awaits approval or denial by Guam EPA.

"It (Guam EPA) can stop the blowing up of hazardous waste munitions on Tarague Beach by denying the permit, and it should," Chau said, adding the military's application to renew the permit has been pending since last year.

In a Guam EPA board meeting Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the permit remains pending. Afterward, Monaeka Flores, of Prutehi Litekyan, urged board members to hold the agency accountable and deny the permit because of the negative effects the island will feel as a result of continuing open burning and open detonation at Tarague Beach.

"OB/OD operations often result in a lot of contamination from heavy metals and we're concerned that this is taking place in our sole-source aquifer, which provides the majority of our island's drinking water," Flores said before arguing the people of Guam are "not worth it" for the military to look for better alternatives to their open burning and detonation plans.