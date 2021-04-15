Members of the activist group Prutehi Litekyan: Save Ritidian will be meeting with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday to discuss the recent communication from United Nations officials to the U.S. federal government, as well as to possibly learn more about burial sites discovered during construction activities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

In late January, three rapporteurs from the U.N. wrote to President Joe Biden expressing serious concern over Guam's ongoing military buildup "in the absence of adequate consultation with the Chamorro people and the associated threats to indigenous lands, resources, environmental and cultural rights."

"Notably, the Chamorro people have not provided their free, prior and informed consent in connection with the ongoing expansion of U.S. military bases and its accompanying increase in personnel on Guam. The military escalation risks increased contamination to the drinking water, loss of wildlife and biodiversity, irreversible damage of their traditional lands, territories, and resources; loss of traditional livelihoods, cultural sites and heritage and threatens the physical and cultural survival of the Chamorro," the rapporteurs wrote.

The communication was made public in late March.

On April 1, Prutehi Litekyan wrote to the governor asking to discuss the implications of the U.N. communication, which requested that the U.S. provide information on current or planned measures to include CHamoru people in decision-making and to obtain their consent on projects that affect their land and territories, as well as information on Guam's Superfund sites and other issues.

The rapporteurs urged the U.S. to take interim measures to halt alleged violations until a reply is submitted.

"We respectfully beseech your leadership in engaging with the Department of Defense and Joint Region Marianas Guam to pause all activities in sites of impact in order to prevent further devastating impacts to our lands and waters and the defilement of our ancestors as we wait for a response from President Biden," Prutehi Litekyan partly stated in their letter to the governor.

Since the letter's submission and the publication of the U.N. communication, acting State Historic Preservation Officer Carlotta Leon Guerrero released a preliminary report in full on ancestral remains found at the Marine Corps base site.

Carlotta Leon Guerrero initially declined to release the full report and denied Freedom of Information Act requests in March, citing federal laws, but ultimately released the full report at the urging of the governor. A final report is pending.

But the lack of disclosure caused controversy. The Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit seeking to ensure government compliance with disclosure laws, began requesting information after the initial denial to media.

Prior to the release of the full preliminary report, Sen. Telena Nelson submitted her own disclosure request seeking information on human remains found at or near Camp Blaz in 2020 and 2021, as well as actions that guided the discovery and removal of the remains.

Following the release of the full preliminary report, Nelson said she is glad the governor ordered Carlotta Leon Guerrero to release some information on the burial sites and she looks forward to further information.

An oversight hearing and roundtable on the status of CHamoru burial sites and ancestral remains was supposed to take place Wednesday but was rescheduled to April 22, due to a scheduling conflict and to allow further review of the preliminary report, according to Nelson's office.

The governor, Carlotta Leon Guerrero and several other officials attended a ceremony at Camp Blaz on Nov. 4, 2020, in which remnants of a pottery bowl were returned to its skeletal remains and reburied. Carlotta Leon Guerrero received the preliminary report on that day.

The Guam Daily Post requested photographs or videos from the ceremony in November, but Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore said to his knowledge, "no photos or videos have been released or posted from the ceremony."