Former Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center psychiatrist Abner Penaojas Pasatiempo denied allegations that he harassed clients while working at the government agency.

The 64-year-old appeared via Zoom from Alaska before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Tuesday.

Dr. Pasatiempo pleaded not guilty to seven counts of official conduct as misdemeanors and seven counts of harassment as petty misdemeanors.

He waived his right to a speedy trial.

The complaint was filed against Pasatiempo in February.

The Office of the Attorney General is working to extradite him to Guam.

“We have had a number of summonses issued in this case unable to serve the defendant,” said Assistant Attorney General David Rivera during Tuesday’s virtual hearing. “The defendant is hoping he can make the extradition proceeding go away by having this warrant vacated without ever appearing in Guam. He remains in Alaska. He has not waived any rights to extradition to return back to Guam…The reality is that if the warrant gets vacated out here in Guam and he is out in Alaska, then it will probably affect the extradition proceedings in Alaska and then the defendant can go wherever he wants without any conditions. There’s no guarantee we are going to be able to find him.”

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld argued his client has never tried to run from authorities.

“No effort was ever made to serve that summons on the defendant. Then there was an amended summons that was issued. There was no effort to serve that summons ... He has never evaded service. He has never evaded anything,” said Vandeveld.

He said his numerous attempts to arrange a date for Pasatiempo's return to Guam have been “stonewalled.”

The judge lifted the warrant after concluding that Pasatiempo met the conditions set by paying the $2,000 bail.

“When these allegations first came forth, shortly thereafter Mr. Pasatiempo quit his job with the government of Guam and left the island,” Rivera said.

Vandeveld said Pasatiempo did not resign and just flee.

“He was here in Guam for months. He didn’t leave until the middle of 2020 and at that time there were no charges pending against him,” Vandeveld said.

Pasatiempo is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.