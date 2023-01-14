A man accused of murdering a Guam Memorial Hospital radiologist will be allowed to have an independent psychiatrist assist in his defense against the charges.

Akmal "AK" Khozhiev appeared Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing before Judge Maria Cenzon. He faces charges of murder in the fatal stabbing of Dr. Miran Ribati in November 2021.

Khozhiev, who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, but was found competent to stand trial by Judiciary of Guam clinical psychologist Juan Rapadas, had sought the court's permission to undergo a second evaluation before trial begins.

The hearing was for Khozhiev's attorney, Ana Gayle, to follow up on the efforts to secure a second psychologist.

Gayle, the managing attorney for the Alternate Public Defender, told Cenzon a doctor contracted by the Judiciary of Guam would be able to conduct a second evaluation. Cenzon then appointed the doctor to assist in the evaluation.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown then suggested to Cenzon that, depending on the conclusion of the evaluation, the court should be prepared to allow the doctor to testify at trial as an expert witness.

Following the legal discussions, Gayle made it known to the judge that Khozhiev had a request to hug his mother, who, along with his father and brother, traveled from New York and were attending the hearing.

Cenzon allowed it and so Khozhiev, before he was escorted out of the courtroom, hugged his mother, who could be heard crying as they embraced.

Deadly stabbing

On Nov. 7, 2021, a witness said Khozhiev and Ribati were arguing about vaccinations at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning. Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and choked him, court documents state.

Khozhiev then stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before stabbing him again using a knife, court documents allege.

Khozhiev allegedly told arresting officers he had killed Ribati.

Ribati had been an interventional radiologist at GMH for three years.