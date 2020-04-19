Dr. Kyle Smith, a professor of psychology at the University of Guam, was asked questions by The Guam Daily Post regarding behaviors in times of crisis. Following are his answers, which have been edited and condensed for clarity:

The Guam Daily Post: Is it "normal" to be fearful in times like this?

Dr. Kyle Smith: Yes, it is normal. As long as it doesn't get out of hand, fear has a useful function. It focuses our attention and energy on responding to a threat.

Post: How do we gauge what a "normal" amount of fear is and what an "unhealthy" amount of fear is?

Smith: Constant anxiety is unhealthy. It just steals our energy and wears down our ability to cope – both of which we will need during those times when there really is something we can do.

I think the Buddha had it right, in pointing out that we always have a choice about how to respond to emotions: including fear and anxiety. It's normal to have them, but we don't have to get sucked in by them.

Notice how you feel, breathe, and let yourself make conscious choices of whether to respond now and, if so, conscious choices of how.

Post: Despite advice to practice social distancing, stay home and work from home if possible, many people seem to ignore this advice and carry on as they always have. Why might this be? Could they be experiencing denial?

Smith: Fear can actually backfire if people aren't sure what to do to avoid a threat. If the threat is very frightening, but there's no 100% certain way of avoiding it, some people will try to reduce their level of fear by denying the message. They'll tell themselves – and others – that it's been blown out of proportion.

They may even go out of their way to act as if no real threat to them exists.

When people hear that the virus that causes COVID-19 can linger on surfaces for long periods of time, or when they hear that they may already have it, even though they have no symptoms as yet – both of which are true – they're having to deal with a very stressful combination: a frightening threat and no absolute guarantee that they can avoid it. But one of the worst mistakes people can make in that situation is to choose to comfort themselves by going into denial.

Post: Does who or how messages of advice are shared matter? For example, are we more prone to believe it and follow the advice if it comes from a peer? An expert? A family member?

Smith: No one thing determines whether people will listen to a message. ... Persuasion is a complex process. The credibility of the messenger is definitely one factor, but there are others, including what the recipient wants to believe.

One of the things about Americans that have many in Europe and elsewhere shaking their heads is that so many people in the U.S. – a very vocal minority, including some very highly placed political figures – flaunt an open contempt for expertise. The price for science denialism has been very high ... though not just in the U.S., but in China and globally.

Science, and research in medicine in particular, aren't perfect – no human endeavor is. But science – unlike political posturing – involves systematically testing one's predictions against verifiable facts.

I hope consumers of information on COVID-19 will approach claims made by people who want to sell something (whether it's supplies, or a political candidate) with appropriate skepticism. And approach claims made by the experts with appropriate consideration. We're depending on the experts to develop a vaccine. Why not also depend on them in the meantime for advice on precautions?

Post: Does sharing advice not work for people who have made up their minds already on what they are going to do or not do?

Smith: Sometimes people need to be reminded of who they are ... their best selves ... and of all the people they don't want to hurt. Please don't be afraid to remind someone.

Thank goodness that island wisdom supplies some cures for recklessness! Guam has strong cultural traditions of respect for the elderly and caring for one another. This is a perfect time to be reminded of those values.

Post: Do emotional messages work better for some? Do statistical or factual message work better for others?

Smith: When it comes to a pandemic, the best combination is a healthy amount of fear – the kind that leads one to take reasonable precautions – and the facts on what those reasonable precautions are.

And the best emotional appeal of all? Act in love. You have a chance to save lives, right now. Choose not to be someone who carries the virus to others, and you will save lives.