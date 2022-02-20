A group of parents and teachers came together to provide a much-needed resource for Liguan Elementary School students — air purifiers for the classrooms.

The Liguan Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization donated 14 air purifiers Wednesday.

“In October, when the PTO took office, we established two main goals to support the school. The first goal was any COVID-19-related items. We were pledging to assist the school with anything COVID-19-related to assist the faculty and staff and the safety of the students,” said PTO President Jack Hattig.

As part of that goal, the PTO purchased individual Holmes air purifiers.

“Initially we purchased 14 and we are presenting them today. But I think there are 17 classrooms. In January we made a motion to appropriate to purchase the additional three, so we are waiting for those to come in because they weren’t in stock,” Hattig said.

The Holmes air purifiers are a type of permanent HEPA filter with a clean air delivery rate for smoke at 121, dust 126 and for pollen at 157.

“That’s just the rate at which the air is filtered. It fits a medium-sized room of 188 square feet approximately,” Hattig said.

The purifiers cost $98 each for a total of $1,372 for the initial 14 purifiers purchased. The PTO was able to make the purchases through fundraisers.

“We had some existing carryover funds from the previous PTO and then also we held a Dollar-a-Thon in the second quarter. We also continue to have small fundraisers, like the Jamaican Grill fundraiser for the month of February to provide the funds for this,” Hattig said.

The Guam Department of Education is in the middle of trying to procure HEPA filters for every classroom and for indoor common areas. However, the procurement is stalled in protest.

“Anything that the PTO can do to help the Department of Education obviously is something that is worthwhile for our kids as parents and teachers come together and provide where sometimes the department is not able to provide in a timely manner … We try to help as much as we can,” Hattig said.

Hattig, who has a son attending third grade at Liguan, saw a need for air purifiers in the classrooms at the school.

“I think they’re very, very excited. The kids I believe are very knowledgeable about COVID-19, and about the things that we can do to protect ourselves, and I think that’s where the excitement comes from - is that they actually have something that protects them in the classroom,” Hattig said.

Air purifiers are just the start. The PTO plans to make the school year memorable.

“I’m hoping to try to get a remembrance booklet or a yearbook of some kind before the end of the school year, because this gets lost in COVID-19. The time spent in school and the social interaction and the memories they will make will sometimes be lifetime memories, so to help us capture that as much as we can, we’d like to do that. Also we’d like to do a teacher appreciation before the end of the year,” Hattig said.

To make this possible, Hattig said the PTO will be hosting another Dollar-A-Thon this semester along with a few more fundraising activities.