PTOs air school safety concerns

Teachers and parents of students of the Guam Department of Education had a seat at the table with senators Friday, and for over four hours lawmakers listened as one representative from a Parent-Teacher Organization after another laid out facilities and maintenance issues at their respective schools, which they said impact learning and the success of students.

“I go to my son's school two to three times a week and I see what’s going on,” Rita Recheungel, P.C. Lujan Elementary School PTO president, told lawmakers. “Its like every single problem at every other school. We have the canopy issue with the walkway for the children. The roofing is made out of wood and tin, we have holes water falls through when it rains. Some parts of our school is blocked off. That is very inconvenient for students with disabilities. I have a kid who (has special needs). My son stops at the beginning of the school when he has an anxiety attack and those canopies are needed. Because if it's raining hard and my kid is having a breakdown - what is there to protect my kid before school even starts?”

Another PTO president, Rebecca Vidari from Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School in Dededo, shared similar concerns. She said students who use wheelchairs at her school have to be pushed through the grass and mud to go around a blocked-off walkway.

‘Strike!’

When asked by Sen. Telo Taitague if she thought school principals should have the ability to shut down schools for the safety of its students, Vidari said, "Yes."

“You have to think about safety. The awning just in the front, we do have a student in a wheelchair ... he has to go around and when he gets dropped off even the parents, the one-to-one (aide) would have to walk across and go all the way (around), even though it has the caution tape. I can’t say, but I believe they still run them through,” said Vidari, who also is a teacher at the school.

The senator asked why administrators don’t make the call to shut down schools that aren’t making the grade with regard to safety, and stakeholders replied it could be due to perceived consequences for taking such action.

“The government would fire them,” said P.J. Flores, a member of the Upi Elementary School PTO in Yigo. Vidari concurred, saying, “they will get reprimanded."

Taitague said she agreed that principals are afraid to bring their concerns to GDOE leadership.

“Now do you understand why they don’t follow up? Why, when they go down to the administration when they need help and they wait month after month and even years before they’re addressed - because they’re afraid to lose their job,” she said.

Flores said he wanted to know when students would be put first, or if a student needed to get hurt before action is taken. His statements prompted Taitague to encourage the PTOs to take action.

“You know, strike! I’m telling you get your PTO and your parents and you put a strike out on it. Something needs to be done, I mean, our good chairman is doing so much to bring this to everyone's attention to see how bad this really is,” Taitague said, noting a bill introduced by committee Chair Sen. Chris Barnett aims to address the maintenance and repair issues. “Enough is enough, like you said. You need magic markers for those signs, I’ll help you, but you need to protest about this. But now you know why these principals let it go. They don’t want to lose their job.”

Flores said, with some sarcasm, that trusting the school system to address the concerns has not been reassuring. The senators present agreed, saying GDOE is “failing” the community.

The roundtable discussion into the disrepair of Guam Department of Education schools was called by Barnett, who tried to come up with solutions to the perennial health and safety issues at campuses around the island.

Disconnect within GDOE

In the first half of the meeting, which started at 2 p.m., GDOE acting Superintendent Erika Cruz was in attendance, and responded to some of the concerns aired by parents and teachers, in particular, the notion that there is a disconnect between school administrators and GDOE leadership.

Barnett said he was informed principals “were scared” to bring their concerns to the GDOE central office, as he noted it was like “a gag order” was in place.

Tensions in the room rose as Cruz appeared to take offense with the statement and proceeded to address the claim.

“I have to address this because I supervise principals and I never, ever put a gag order on an administrator not to come down and say something," Cruz said adamantly to senators.

A moment later, she continued her response.

“I am an ethical (person), Sen. Barnett, and I take that as a disrespect to my position as the deputy superintendent who oversees school administrators, because I am on the phone at three in the morning fielding calls from principals. I have an open-door policy, I have a very good relationship with every administrator. So to say that I placed a gag order, ...” Cruz said, before Barnett said he wasn't accusing Cruz personally.

“Or (the) central office, I will say that the acting superintendent, (Judith) Won Pat has never, ever placed a gag order,” she said.

With tensions high, Barnett said he felt the need to clarify his earlier statements pertaining to the public hearing on Bill 29 and statements he made to Won Pat at the time.

“I had told her, 'Don’t shoot the messenger, Ma’am, that’s just what I was told.' I told acting Superintendent Won Pat I wasn’t sure if that was a directive from central or the culture of the government of Guam, but it is what it is. These principals, a lot of these administrators, even school aides - let’s just be honest with each other. … But, maybe it’s the culture. … There’s a fear of retribution," he said.

After the hearing, Barnett asked Speaker Therese Terlaje to call an emergency session to consider three bills, including his, that eye statutory reforms on school inspections and procurement of federal pandemic aid, as well as giving $30 million to GDOE to fund repairs and maintenance.

Just before press time Friday evening, Terlaje announced the requested session will be held Monday, March 20.

'Should never be afraid'

Cruz turned her focus to convey a message to administrators.

“For the principals that are listening out there, they should never be afraid.”

But at the heart of the declining school facilities is the issue of funding. Cruz told senators GDOE is doing the best it can with constant shortfalls in the budget appropriated by senators. Underfunded, GDOE prioritized paying personnel costs, Cruz said, which accounts for at least 80% of the appropriation, not leaving much for maintenance.

She indicated that to fix schools lawmakers need to give the school system adequate funding.

Cruz said GDOE has implemented a rapid response team to address urgent issues at the island’s 41 public schools, and that the issues have been categorized into a priority list. But as Phil Toves, GDOE facilities and maintenance manager, testified, it will take time to address all the schools as his division is focused primarily on emergency issues.

GDOE is in catch-up mode, Toves said, because of the age of the facilities, a shortage of manpower and a growing backlog of nonemergency issues.