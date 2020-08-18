PUA call center moves to Bell Tower Plaza

The Guam Department of Labor’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Call Center, which was at the Guam Community College, has relocated to the second floor of the Bell Tower Plaza on Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña.

The Call Center will not be open for in-person assistance, according to GDOL officials.

Customer service representatives will return to the libraries after the governor transitions the island out of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. With their return, PUA operations will open at Dededo, Yona and Agat libraries.

Customer services representatives continue to reach out to claimants who had appointments prior to Guam reentering PCOR1. If you had an appointment and have not been reached to reschedule, please contact us at 311, option 6.

“My people and the PUA staff will continue to help our applicants with their unemployment claims beyond the end date of Dec. 31,” said Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola. “More than $270 million has already been disbursed to our people with more to come. We have received our next allotment from the U.S. Department of Labor of $185 million which has been loaded and is ready for distribution. Labor is preparing the next batch that covers cleared claims through July 14. We will continue to batch and get the money to the people throughout PCOR 1.”