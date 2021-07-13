Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Tuesday said the federally required job search for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants will begin on Aug. 1.

Under the requirement, PUA claimants will be required to show proof they are actively searching for employment.

Every week, each PUA claimant needs to show proof of three job searches, Dell'Isola said, or they may get disqualified from PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that week.

"We are one of the last places to implement job searches," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

PUA covers unemployment benefits only up to Sept. 4 this year. The federal government authorized more than $1 billion for Guam's PUA.

Shortly after Dell"Isola's phone interview, the Guam Department of Labor issued a press release.

Proof of work searches need to be submitted with weekly claims every two weeks, GDOL said.

A paper form will be available on dol.guam.gov for claimants to use to keep a record of their weekly searches.

There are multiple ways to satisfy making three work search contacts, and GDOL said these include:

Registering for work on hireguam.com.

Visiting the American Job Center or other employment agency.

Applying for jobs by submitting a resume or interviewing.

Inquire about job openings and apply in person.

Attending a job fair, or other employment workshop that offers instruction on upskilling candidates in order to obtain employment.

With each weekly claim, applicants must certify if they are able and available for work. This requirement to claim benefits is part of the job search process.

GDOL said if one does not perform the work search, the person could be disqualified for that week. One of the easiest ways to fulfill the requirement is to use hireguam.com, GDOL's free online job bank.

If one is a PUA claimant, that person already has an individual account and is registered with GDOL's American Job Center.

To get the most out of work search on hireguam.com, claimants should fill out the “My Background” portion of their profile found on their dashboard under “My Personal Profile," GDOL said.

Here, one can enter their educational background, employment history, upload a resume and more. One can use the site to search for open positions.

"The more information you put into your background, the better hireguam.com can match you with the right job opportunities. Without the information, the system may not be able to match you properly. Inputting your background information can also fill one job search requirement for PUA," Dell'Isola said in a statement.

These are the groups that are exempt from the work search requirement, GDOL said:

Employees working reduced hours.

Individuals in an approved job training program.

Self-employed persons working to reestablish their business to its pre-pandemic state.

Dell'Isola said performing these work searches not only keeps one on PUA, but also helps prepare that person for when the unemployment assistance ends Sept. 4.

"There are jobs available and with PUA ending, it’s time to get back to work," Dell’Isola said.

How to do it

GDOL gave instructions on how to record job search contacts.

A new window will appear in one's weekly certification after answering the eligibility question, “Were you still unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of this COVID-19 public health emergency?”

The new window is called “Job Contacts.” The system will ask if one made any job contacts during the claim week.

If one does not perform three work search contacts, or didn't record them in the system, one may be disqualified from receiving benefits for that week.

After clicking “Yes,” it’s time to fill out information on the work search contacts.

Enter employer/business name and contact information; (including name and address.

Next, enter the title of the job for which you are applying.

Under “Job Occupation,” search for the occupation that most closely matches your job title.

Continue to follow the prompts to answer required questions that are marked with an asterisk.

Enter the date you made contact with the employer.

Next, mark your status with the job, i.e. application stage, interview stage, etc.

The system will ask if you have additional job contacts to enter. Make sure you enter all three job contacts you made for the week in order to qualify for the weekly benefit.

If one clicks “No” when the system asks if you have made any job contacts, a warning message will appear. Failure to input work search information “could affect your eligibility.”

Click “Cancel” to go back and enter the information. If one clicks “OK,” one more warning message will appear. If you click “OK” to the final warning, you will not be able to go back and update your answer and you may be denied benefits for the week.

"If there is an issue or any concerns, please call 311. We will work with you to try and find a resolution," Dell’Isola said.

This story will be updated.