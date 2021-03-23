PUA filing reopens, except for claims that reached 50th week

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filing has reopened to most workers, but not for those who exhausted their 50th week of claims on March 13, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Monday.

"Testing is still ongoing for claimants who have reached their 50th week on March 13," he said.

The system testing will help ensure a smoother process for those who maximized their benefits under the tiers 1 and 2 PUA.

March 13 was supposed to be the last day of federal unemployment aid coverage. However, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes a nearly six-month extension of PUA, which has been extended once before. It now ends Sept. 4.

Those who have exhausted their 50-week claim "should wait" for guidance from the Guam Department of Labor before filing, while all others can start filing, Dell'Isola said.

As of Monday, some workers who had yet to reach the 50-week mark were already able to file additional claims with success.

For more than 30,000 pandemic-hit workers, PUA and related relief kept them from homelessness, hunger and total financial ruin.

With PUA claims filing reopening, next week's batching for another round payment will likely move forward.

Payments are in

Meanwhile, the latest batch of payments amounting to $21.7 million started to reach workers on Monday.

This brings to about $596 million the total PUA and related unemployment aid that the Guam Department of Labor has been able to distribute to 30,000-plus workers who were laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.