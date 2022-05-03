A man convicted in connection with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud was arrested after being accused of cashing a check that was reported stolen.

George Chambers Jr., 52, was charged with forgery as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect returned to a store in Harmon on Friday where he had apparently cashed a bad check several days prior.

The store employee told the suspect that he could no longer cash checks there, causing him to become irate and punch the counter, while refusing to pay back the money, documents state.

The check was written for $687.74 under the account of Catholic Social Services and made payable to Fire Comm, documents state.

Fire Comm officials allegedly told police the check was reported stolen during an office burglary. The check also had the suspect’s name handwritten on top of the account holder’s name.

Chambers allegedly admitted to police an unknown man handed him the check to cash, adding that he signed the stolen check.

He was released from prison on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and placed on house arrest.

Chambers was ordered to stay away and have no contract with the alleged victims.

PUA fraud

In 2021, Chambers was sentenced to 30 days in prison after being convicted of tampering with public records and unsworn falsification, both as misdemeanors.

He was accused of falsifying records as part of his claim for jobless benefits.

The program assists thousands of individuals whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus, Post files state.