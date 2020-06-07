Guamanians who lost their jobs or whose hours at work were cut as a result of the COVID-19 crisis will soon be able to file their claims by phone.

The Guam Department of Labor announced the call-in service for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs will be available by Monday.

Claimants must have an email address to register for PUA and must also be able to upload and email documents, officials said.

Last week, 11,628, had filed their initial unemployment claims. As of 5 a.m. Friday, officials said there were 24,290 displaced workers on Guam, officials had said. Qualified residents can receive up to $945 a week – at least for the first three weeks.

“We would like the public to be prepared for the lengthy application process,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

“The PUA processing center will help applicants over the phone, but understand that each application can take almost an hour. Customer service representatives will be helping people file claims as quickly as possible, and will continue to answer calls as soon as they finish with their customers. Please be patient, and remember you can utilize our other forms of communication to reach out to us.”

The time for phone applications will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. To apply for PUA and FPUC by phone beginning June 8, call (671) 735-0518 through 0526.