Public asked to comment on 360-degree missile defense

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio has received notification of the Missile Defense Agency's plans to publish a notice of intent in the Federal Register, the governor's office stated Tuesday.

That action will initiate the public comment period for an environmental impact statement on a proposed 360-degree Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System on Guam.

The MDA is working on the EIS with the U.S. Department of the Army, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The public comment period will begin May 5 and will last through June 7.

The notice of intent also starts the scoping process, which consists of open-house meetings that will include poster stations staffed by representatives who can provide information and answer questions about the missile defense system and the upcoming environmental impact analysis.

Scoping meetings are open to the public and will be held June 14 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, June 15 at the Okkodo High School gymnasium, and June 16 at the Southern High School gymnasium.

Residents can arrive any time between 4 and 7 p.m. for the scoping meetings as there won't be a presentation or formal oral comment session, according to a public notice that will be published later this week.

'Times of increased tension'

The proposed missile defense system is being pursued in response to national defense threats from China.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson notified the acting governor on Monday, on behalf of MDA Director Vice Adm. J.A. Hill, Adelup announced in a press release.

"During these times of increased tension in the Asia-Pacific region, the Department of Defense has assured me they will do everything they can to protect Guam," Tenorio said in the release.

"This marks the beginning of the EIS process, which is a requirement of the National Environmental Policy Act. Our administration will closely examine their plans as soon as they are made available, and the relevant government agencies will provide the appropriate responses. We also encourage the public to participate in the upcoming scoping process and provide public input," the acting governor added.

The MDA said it welcomes public comment on the scope of the EIS, potential alternatives, identification of environmental concerns, issues that should be addressed in the EIS, and the missile defense project's potential effect on historic properties pursuant to the National Historic Preservation Act.