The Guam Office of the Attorney General is calling on the public to provide stories and information they may have about military waste dumping that took place at Ordot Dump, as it proceeds with the lawsuit against the United States Navy over the millions of dollars spent to close and clean up the site.

"What we are asking for in this lawsuit is for the Navy to pay their fair share and to do what's right," Attorney General Leevin Camacho said during a press conference Wednesday. "For the millions that the government of Guam and the people of Guam have spent, the Department of Defense has not contributed anything to date."

Camacho said as they were preparing for the press conference, he was reminded of comments made in court, in which the attorney for DOD said they don't believe it is true that the Navy contributed waste to the Ordot Dump.

"That defies our experience and what we know as a community," Camacho added.

The OAG is trying a variety of ways to collect stories from the public. It has just recently launched a webpage about the Ordot Dump lawsuit, oagguam.org/ordot, which provides information about the suit, the information they are looking for and ways to contact the OAG.

"We are especially interested in memories and stories about the military’s use of Ordot for the time period right after World War II up to 1970. Photographs and other documents you have about Ordot Dump are helpful, too. This includes any materials showing the types of things brought to the dump," the website states.

The OAG is also planning on working with Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jesse Gogue on setting up in-person outreach and hopefully use the mayors' offices as a resource to connect with more people.

Gogue said members of the public can come to his office and they will gather basic information, such as names and contacts, and relay that information to the OAG and its investigators.

"If you want to speak to me personally, I try to make myself readily available. Again, it's just a matter of identifying those people that have stories to tell and marrying them up with the AG's office so they can actually do the interviews and ... all the right questions are asked," Gogue added.

The government of Guam had sued the U.S. Navy as a potentially responsible party for contamination at the dump. GovGuam requested that the Navy be held liable for remedial action under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.

The federal government argued that the case should be dismissed, asserting that Guam sued too late. A lower appeals court agreed.

On May 24, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the federal government "remains vulnerable" to a CERCLA suit. The Supreme Court decision sent the case back to trial court in D.C.

Now, the parties are in the evidence discovery phase. There is a disagreement on the proposed order for discovery procedures. According to the D.C. District Court docket, a status conference is scheduled for March 31 to discuss the dispute.

According to attorney Bill Jackson, from the Houston-based law firm Kelley, Drye & Warren and representing Guam in this case, after the discovery period is closed, experts will be brought in to help piece together the evidence and attribute a percentage of cost for Ordot Dump to the military. After that would be trial.

The first phase of the trial for the case would probably be in the middle of 2023, Jackson said.

The federal government had sued GovGuam to force the closure of Ordot dump over environmental concerns and to construct the Layon Landfill, under the receivership. Guam's solid waste operations remain under a partial receivership to this day.

The Ordot closure suit was brought under the federal Clean Water Act, where DOD couldn't be brought in "to pay their share," Camacho said near the end of Wednesday's press conference.

"(U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) identified the Department of Defense as a potential responsible party under CERCLA but then sued under a law where we couldn't bring in DOD to contribute. I just wanted to raise that because if you talk about regulatory agencies, USEPA has been involved in this. The comment was they intentionally tried to insolate the Department of Defense from having to bear any of the costs of closing (Ordot) and opening of Layon," Camacho said.