Public assistance measures pass

Despite some extended discussion regarding the availability of funding for two public assistance measures, lawmakers voted to pass both bills Wednesday afternoon while keeping their appropriations intact.

Bill 75-37 appropriates up to $15 million from fiscal year 2023 general fund excess to support a business assistance program. The governor promised $5 million from American Rescue Plan moneys to round off the funding to $20 million.

Bill 83-37 would take about $15.5 million from fiscal 2022 general fund excess, and nearly $10.8 million from fiscal 2023 excess, to support another five-month extension to last year's power bill subsidy program.

Lawmakers began debate on these measures with Bill 75 on Tuesday, but they had to consider that fiscal 2023 excess at this time is not enough to support both bills. Only about $10.5 million in excess was officially reported for March, while April excess is estimated at $8 million.

However, Bill 75 included language that authorized the transfer of funding as soon as it became available. By Wednesday, Bill 83 had also come to include that language.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said Tuesday that he believed that type of language was "workable." On Wednesday, he further stated that the wording in Bills 75 and 83 recognizes the possibility that funds may not be realized, and that both bills refer to the flow of funds as they occur.

"So, if they don't occur, I can only assume that the expenditure will not be made, and that is a deficit-avoiding process," Birn said.

A press release out of the the governor's office Wednesday morning cautioned lawmakers against deficit spending.

"While our administration agrees with the intent of both efforts, entertaining two competing measures simultaneously without a sufficient funding source is poor fiscal policy and reverts GovGuam into its past habitual deficit spending," the release stated.

Given what Birn said about the language in the bills, Sen. Chris Barnett asked the DOA director why the release was published since he stated he was OK with the language.

"'Please don't change the wording.' Maybe that's the message," Birn replied.

Comments from lawmakers

The release from Adelup would garner comment from other lawmakers.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said she found it questionable to say that passing both bills would be deficit spending, before recalling that Adelup staffers and members of the governor's administration had received pay raises.

"In the face of that, we're going to tell the people of Guam that there's not enough money for you to get a $100 a month relief for power, or for some of these businesses who are critical," Terlaje said.

ARP funding formed a large part of the discussion on both bills.

The funding is under the governor's discretion, and while Adelup has said that it cannot be used for the power bill subsidy program, it can and has been used to help fund a prior business assistance program - the Local Employers Assistance Program, or LEAP.

All ARP funding has been allocated, but it hasn't all been expended. The single largest unspent allocation is for a new public hospital, at about $160 million, according the latest ARP report.

Several senators signed onto a resolution Tuesday asking the governor to utilize ARP funding to support Bills 75 and 83.

While Birn said the governor could use ARP funding to provide additional support to business assistance, he added that it would mean taking from another allocated program, and would create uncertainty for those already relying on those funds.

That didn't dissuade some senators from saying the governor should still utilize ARP funding.

"Governor, figure it out. We're not the ones that are pitting these two bills against each other – it's the administration," Sen. Jesse Lujan said.

Sen. Chris Duenas said the governor could simply utilize ARP to avoid any deficit spending, should local funding not be there.

"That press release from the governor's office is erroneous because there is no way this Legislature is going to deficit spend. We don't manage the cash. And unfortunately, the way things are set up, basically we have no say when it comes to ARP funds, but she does," Duenas said.

"So governor, one more time: If there's anyone to deficit spend, it would be yourself. Because when both of these bills pass, you have plenty of opportunity, if the money's not tracking, to just head on over to the bank, take out a withdrawal, and pay the people of Guam."

Bill 83 passed unanimously with support from all 15 senators. Bill 75 passed with only Sen. Thomas Fisher in opposition.

Fisher told The Guam Daily Post that he could not support Bill 75 "in good conscience" knowing ARP, instead of tax revenues, could fund the business assistance contemplated in the measure.

"Instead of using that money, the governor is essentially wanting us to have the taxpayers pay for it," Fisher said. "With an alternative method to pay for it, I can't support that (bill). ... (The governor's) just got to open their fist. She's got to pony up. That's what the money is for. That's what the federal government gave it to us for."

Statement from Adelup

After both bills passed Wednesday, Adelup published another release elaborating on its position.

Adelup stated that the governor's administration has supported providing assistance to businesses and the power bill subsidy program, but "does not support poor fiscal policy."

"Passing two bills that appropriate more money than is currently available is a fiscal policy that may lead to deficit spending. Hence, Gov. Leon Guerrero has cautioned lawmakers against unsound fiscal policies that create deficits," the release stated.

The release made note of the language in both bills, referring to the transfer of funds for their programs as soon as they became available.

"While this is, by definition, appropriating more in excess revenues than is available, GovGuam’s collections are currently on a good track. It is Gov. Leon Guerrero’s hope that collections remain buoyant enough to meet the needs of both the business community and ratepayers," the release added.

Birn testified that GovGuam had so far seen, on average, general fund excess of about $10 million per month. He also agreed that it was reasonable to assume the government would see a minimum of $5 million per month in excess for the remaining months of fiscal 2023. There may be other issues that would impact local coffers, such as shortfalls in special funds and the discontinuation of funding meant to mitigate the impacts of Compacts of Free Association between the U.S. and island nations in Micronesia.