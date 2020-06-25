Public auditor among 61 candidacy filers

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz on Wednesday filed his candidacy papers, bringing the total filers to 61 just a few days before the June 30 deadline.

Cruz previously considered running for delegate but COVID-19 delayed the completion of his mission as public auditor, he said.

Del. Michael San Nicolas hasn't yet filed his candidacy for reelection, while there's still no word from former Del. Robert Underwood whether he will be challenging the incumbent in the Democratic Party of Guam's primaries.

Republican Sen. Wil Castro said he is filing his candidacy for congressional delegate.

Of the 61 filers so far, 15 are in the running for senator, 45 for mayor or vice mayor, and one for public auditor.

The additional seven who filed on Wednesday, in alphabetical order, are:

Benjamin Cruz, public auditor

David Ralph Duenas, challenger, for Democrat senator

Dennis D. Flores, challenger, for Democrat Yigo mayor

Jesse M. Fujikawa, challenger, for Democrat Agana Heights mayor

Joaquin V. Leon Guerrero, challenger, for Democrat senator

Sen. Clynt Ridgell, incumbent, Democrat

Sandra R. Seau, challenger, for Republican senator

The primary election is Aug. 29, while the general election is Nov. 3.

'This decision was difficult'

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday that after her second term as senator, she's not seeking reelection and she has no plans to run for another public office.

"This decision was difficult to make," according to Lee, who said serving as a senator in the 34th and 35th Legislatures has been "one of the greatest honors of my life."

In a statement, Lee said she will be forever grateful to the people of Guam for putting their trust in her the past two terms.

Lee also served as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam.