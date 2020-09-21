Public auditor: GHURA is at risk of federal intervention

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has bigger challenges to worry about in the aftermath of the eight months of questioned retroactive pay raises for its director and deputy director, which were placed on hold at the last minute amid public criticism.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz on Sunday said GHURA faces the risk of being placed under federal receivership, which has happened to the Guam Solid Waste Authority, or third-party financial oversight authority, which has happened to the Guam Department of Education. Both scenarios have taken a financial toll on the government of Guam.

The risk of federal intervention rises each time GHURA has deficiencies reported in its financial audits, said Cruz. GHURA received $51 million in mostly federal Department of Housing and Urban Development funds in fiscal year 2019. More than half of that – $31 million – is relied upon by thousands of Guam families who need Section 8 rent vouchers to put roofs over their heads.

The fiscal 2019 audit of GHURA finances raises, among other issues, GHURA's:

• failure to properly account for $100,000 of expenditures;

• not properly recording four properties GHURA acquired, worth $706,000;

• overstating $4.5 million in deferred revenue; and

• not properly recording $539,000 in assets and $941,000 in liabilities – instead characterizing them as "not considered material" in the audit report.

And this is not the first time. Year after year, for the past several years, deficiencies have been raised during GHURA's annual financial audits, the public auditor said.

GHURA needs to beef up its staffing of in-house accountants, the public auditor said.

If GHURA ends up being placed under the oversight of a third-party financial watchdog, HUD will probably still fund the federal housing programs that Guam needs, but that scenario would be costly to GovGuam.

The federal government requires GovGuam to pay for the third-party financial overseer, said the public auditor, which was the case with Guam DOE. In the case of Guam DOE, the cost of a third-party financial overseer has been $2.5 million a year in recent years, and the cost was more than double in earlier years under the financial oversight. This financial overseer has cost the government of Guam more than $25 million over the last several years. U.S. DOE recently gave Guam DOE notice it has been given a chance to stay out of third-party financial oversight in a six-month trial run.

GovGuam had to pay for a third-party financial overseer as a condition for Guam DOE to continue receiving tens of millions of dollars a year in federal education funding.

Governor to GHURA's defense

The issue of GHURA's financial reporting deficiencies came up last week after it became public that the GHURA board approved the retroactive pay raises to the agency's top officials. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office on Friday night also issued a press release saying she stands by the GHURA board and its management on the issue of the retroactive raises for Executive Director Ray Topasna and Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli. The raises were subsequently placed on hold, but not rescinded.

"This week, GHURA's leadership has been criticized for a raise it never took," the governor stated. "At a time when so many people are struggling, we can all understand why."

The personnel documents signed in June by Sabino Flores, GHURA board chairman, and which the board further ratified on Sept. 11, indicate Topasna's salary would increase to $159,498 a year – a $6,019 bump from his prior pay of $153,479 – once the raise is implemented.

Napoli's salary would increase to $111,244 a year, from $106,985, once the raise is implemented, GHURA documents show.

The governor's press release stated, "in August the independent firm of Deloitte & Touche issued one of the best compliance audits for GHURA in recent memory."

GHURA performance 'awful'

But that same audit report, said the public auditor, showed GHURA's performance on financial accountability was, according to Cruz, "awful."

Cruz said, under Topasna's watch, GHURA almost jeopardized the financial standing of the entire government of Guam by failing to timely submit its financial report, which was the sole document missing for the government of Guam-wide financial reporting to be complete. Issuing a GovGuam financial report without GHURA's financial picture would have placed GovGuam's credit standing at risk of being questioned and placed in junk status, the public auditor stated. GHURA's submission was nearly two months late, the public auditor has stated.

Before the GHURA board's approval of the raises that are now on hold, Topasna had received other salary adjustments. He started with a base pay of $136,596 when hired in January 2019 and three months later, got a boost to $144,792. In a year, his pay went from $136,596 to $153,479, a nearly $17,000 pay boost, according to GHURA records.

Cruz said his criticism of the pay raise wasn't personal.

He said: "My other responsibility as a public auditor is to speak out when it is inappropriate or unfounded to give someone" a pay raise. The board gave Topasna a stellar rating.

"For a performance evaluation to have been done by the commissioners – and to give him such a high rating – it was undeserved," Cruz said.

Defending a supporter

The public auditor said the governor, despite GHURA's shortcomings aired in the audit report, came to the defense, via the press release, of a political supporter. Topasna worked in Leon Guerrero's 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

"She is just defending them. I feel bad she allowed herself to be dragged into this thing," Cruz said.

"She would have been better off not saying anything and quietly calling the board in, and say, "You guys, are you going to address this?"

The governor, despite the press release, knows how to read financial statements as she used to be president of the Bank of Guam, the public auditor said.

"I'm sure she knows the full picture. ... She's been president of a billion-dollar bank for the last 15 years. She should be the one that's teaching me how to read a financial statement and a compliance report so, ... she knows."

"Unfortunately, politically, she's going to have to defend her people."

Topasna briefly told The Guam Daily Post last week the audit concerns were being addressed, some of which were before his tenure. Topasna was GHURA executive director for a short time in the Calvo administration.

The decision on what to do with the retroactive raises would be up to the Guam attorney general's office to investigate, and decide on whether to pursue a case in court, the public auditor said.