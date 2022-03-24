It is difficult to tell how much tax revenue Guam would receive from contractors engaged in military projects on island, according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, whose agency is in the process of auditing those taxes.

Officials from the Office of Public Accountability have been working with the Department of Revenue and Taxation for the last couple months on the audit, but from the information reviewed, it appears taxes are being paid at varying rates.

"I would think that as a thumbnail sketch, you could say we should be able to get the 5% gross receipts tax. For the privilege of doing business on Guam ... we should have at least that. But that's not happening," Cruz told lawmakers Thursday during a Special Economic Service meeting.

Some contractors are getting taxed at 4% "for some reason" or have exemptions that reduce their tax rate to 3% or 2%, according to Cruz.

"I'm really getting dizzy trying to figure how they're paying it," the public auditor said.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes asked Cruz last year to conduct a performance audit on taxes collected from military contracts.

The vice speaker cited audits from the Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General, which concluded that the government of Guam lost out on millions of dollars in potential tax revenue due to inadequate collections, especially on military contracts.

On Tuesday, lawmakers and government officials held a Special Economic Service meeting to discuss the island's financial status and outlook as the clock once again ticks down to annual budget talks.

Sen. Telo Taitague brought up the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which included funding for missile defense programs on Guam.

"How much in taxes would this yield the government of Guam?" Taitague asked Guam Department of Labor Chief Economist Gary Hiles, who was also at the SES meeting.

Hiles said a rule of thumb was that for every $10 million in increased construction, Guam could receive about 10% in tax revenue from various sources - income taxes, gross receipts and profits.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the committee on appropriations, asked Hiles to develop a report.

'Quite a bit' of assuming

"What (Taitague) requested, put a report together and then we'll digest from there. Let's keep it simple before we start assuming a lot of things, it's not going to work," San Agustin said.

Cruz said there was "quite a bit" of assuming with regard to taxes from military contracts, before proceeding to describe what the OPA is seeing with its performance audit.

As for the missile defense programs that Taitague referred to, Cruz said the 5% BPT won't be had from that project and "you can't say" how much Guam would actually receive.

"It's not going to happen. Because they're buying ... from the states and it's only the installation that's here," he said.

The public auditor has stated before that taxes on military projects should be shaved off the top and remitted to Guam - similar to how Section 30 payments are made to the government of Guam. He reiterated that Tuesday.

"But for the fact that Guam existed and this system was going into Guam, you would not get the contract for $1.9 billion to build this system. We should get something, but they're keeping it all elsewhere," Cruz said.