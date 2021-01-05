Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz took his oath of office on Monday, marking the beginning of another four-year term for the head of the Office of Public Accountability. He ran uncontested during this election, which he said would not have been possible without his staff.

Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido administered Cruz's oath-taking at the Supreme Court of Guam where the public auditor once served as justice.

He preferred a low-key inauguration without pomp and circumstance in light of the pandemic, unlike the inaugurations a few hours earlier for mayors and vice mayors and senators.

"Un dångkolo na si Yu’os ma’åse for electing me to a second term as your public auditor. Your continued trust and confidence in me is truly humbling and I consider it a tremendous honor to serve the people of Guam," Cruz said.

Cruz gave his staff of 11 credit for the work his office has achieved.

"As an organization, we are blessed to have a group of professionals that continue to uphold the vision of auditing for good governance," Cruz stated in a release issued shortly before his inauguration.

"In my third annual report as Guam’s elected public auditor, 2020 was perhaps the most challenging year our island has faced with the many uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic," Cruz said, keeping his office functioning even with the closures of other local government offices. "With the declaration of a state of emergency three months into the year, non-essential services and schools closed, large gatherings prohibited, and social distancing mandated, the work of the Guam Office of Public Accountability continued."

Last year, the office:

• issued nine performance audits;

• had oversight over 25 financial audits; and

• administered nine procurement appeals.

"These audits identified over $2 million in financial impact and represented over $202 million in procurement value for the appeals. Our office also updated the audit contracts for two government of Guam agencies, with a specific provision to issue financial audits no later than March 31st after the fiscal year ends," Cruz stated.

The OPA's budget was $1.25 million for fiscal year 2020 and $1.26 million for fiscal year 2019, providing funding for a staff of 13.

"As of the writing of this report, our staff complement stands at 11, including the public auditor. We are working to recruit accountability auditors to increase our productivity and issue more audits," Cruz stated.

"Our office has received numerous requests for audits that we have had to perform triage. We have prioritized those requests that will have a significant and immediate impact," he stated, adding later: "In my second term, our goal is to be proactive and help the government of Guam become more effective and efficient."