Elected Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's job may be low-key but he received resounding approval from voters in the election Tuesday.

Cruz, a former judge, justice and legislative speaker, received 23,833 votes, allowing him to keep his job. That's more than the 13,000 votes received by Del. Michael San Nicolas, the top vote-getter in the congressional race, and Sen. Therese Terlaje, whose 18,778 votes propelled her to the top of the senatorial race.

The Office of Public Accountability plans to issue three COVID-19-related audits before Dec. 31, Cruz said just before the election.

These include audits on the rent for hotels for quarantine and isolation facilities, federal CARES Act fund expenses and compensation payments.

Cruz first took office as the elected public auditor in September 2018 and began reducing staff to meet limitations in the fiscal year 2019 budget. Prior to his current job he was the speaker of the Guam Legislature.