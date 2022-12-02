Public auditor reports errors with pandemic aid programs

While the Office of Public Accountability found the Guam Economic Development Authority had generally complied with eligibility criteria for small business pandemic relief programs, and that grant amounts were generally in accordance with policies and guidelines, the OPA also found about $56,700 in questioned costs and other financial impacts adding up to a total financial impact of about $426,700.

The OPA audited the Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant (PAG) and Pandemic Rent Assistance Grant (RAG) programs, which were funded by Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars granted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. This represents the second part of audits looking into CRF expenditures.

GEDA generally concurred with the audit findings and recommendations, according to the OPA.

A number of the recommendations were implemented in subsequent programs, according to GEDA's response to the audit.

"GEDA management also stated that they will assess materiality of the overpayments and will seek reimbursement from the grantees," the OPA stated. "GEDA introduced amendments to their SOP (standard operating procedures) and plans to revise this to accommodate a process for handling complex leases. GEDA has been making process improvements as they build and execute new programs."

Errors

For the PAG, the audit found that awards calculated with errors resulted in overpayments totaling $9,500. An applicant also received grant awards based on income from one gross receipt for an entire coverage period, while another was paid twice, but the duplicate payment was returned.

There was also a potential error with an applicant's grant calculations based on unconfirmed gross receipts, awards granted with reconsiderations, awards based on amended gross receipts and some grant applications made without complete documents, according to the audit report.

For the rental assistance program, the audit found that some awards were calculated based on landlord verifications, which differed from their lease agreements, resulting in potential overpayments.

"We acknowledge GEDA’s judgment to consider and use the landlord verification to facilitate the processes. However, the landlord verification amounts are, at times, significantly higher than the lease agreements. If GEDA believes that the guidelines are not practicable, we recommend that moving forward, necessary amendments be made on the (standard operating procedures) so that decisions (and) awards are in accordance with the guidance," the OPA stated in the audit report.

'Questionable documentation'

One ineligible applicant received an award of about $14,400. According to the OPA, the applicant signed as the business owner on the grant application, the authorized official on the self-certification form, the landlord on the landlord verification form and the lessor on the lease agreement. The OPA concluded that the applicant was paying rent to the applicant; or the lessor and lessee are one, or have related business interests.

The applicant was deemed eligible despite "questionable documentation" and the OPA recommended that GEDA take action if the award is recoverable, as well as ensure strict review moving forward.

The OPA also found a couple of applicants who were awarded without current lease agreements, awards made without documents required by program guidelines, and evidence of inconsistency in the basis of some grant awards.