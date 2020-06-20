Public auditor seeking reelection

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz will join 48 others who have so far filed their candidacy papers for the primary elections.

Potential congressional delegate Sen. Wil Castro also has said he will file soon.

Less than two weeks remain before the June 30 deadline to file candidacy papers with the Guam Election Commission.

On Thursday and Friday, four more senatorial candidates filed their petition papers, including former Sen. Tony Ada, and incumbent Sens. Amanda Shelton, James Moylan and Kelly Marsh. Three other senatorial candidates filed earlier.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson said she's seeking reelection and has denied suggestions she might consider running for Congress.

Forty other filers are running for mayor or vice mayor, including 13 incumbents.

The primary election is Aug. 29, while the general election is Nov. 3.

Delegate races

Castro, who is poised to be the only Republican candidate for delegate in the primaries, said he will file his candidacy papers on Thursday.

Castro on Friday said former Gov. Eddie Calvo and former Public Auditor Doris Brooks are not running for the delegate seat and are supporting his candidacy for the post.

Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas, who's already filed his organizational report and picked up a candidate packet, has yet to file his candidacy papers.

As of Friday, there was no firm confirmation on whether San Nicolas will face a Democrat challenger.

Former Del. Robert Underwood acknowledged that there's an ongoing petition urging him to go back to Congress but he said he's not made a decision yet.

That decision may be known by the middle of next week, said Underwood, who also previously served as president of the University of Guam.

Public auditor

Cruz on Friday said he's seeking reelection as public auditor, and will file his candidacy papers as soon as he gets all the required documents together.

He had hoped to run for delegate and was going to announce on May 1, but "the pandemic affected the possibility," he told The Guam Daily Post.

In February, he said, he had planned to complete all the financial audits by March 31. At the time, there were two procurement appeals. One was scheduled for a March 23 hearing and the other one for April 6. He planned to issue the decisions by April 30. "As a result of the government shutdown, I still have eight more financial audits to issue before the statutorily mandated deadline of June 30. I rescheduled the two procurement appeals to June 23 and July 6," Cruz said. The public auditor also said the pandemic caused "great public concern" about the administration’s expenditure of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support Act, or CARES Act, funds. The Office of Public Accountability is conducting three COVID-19-related performance audits including the procurement of initial quarantine hotels and GovGuam employee compensation during the state of public health emergency. "When I announced my candidacy for this office two years ago, I committed to fulfilling my duties. Because I have not completed my responsibilities to the office, I am committed to stay on and complete the tasks at hand," Cruz said. "Since I am not running for delegate, I decided to run for reelection to continue the mission of the OPA, which I firmly believe in." To ensure public trust and good governance, OPA conducts audits and administers procurement appeals with objectivity, professionalism and accountability, he added. Cruz is a former Guam Supreme Court chief justice and former speaker of the Guam Legislature, among other key posts he's held. No other individual has so far filed candidacy for public auditor. Mayoral races heat up

The incumbent mayors of Dededo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago and Yona are the only ones among those seeking reelection who have not turned in their candidacy papers yet.

Of the 19 sitting mayors, only the ones from Yigo and Inarajan have said they're not seeking reelection.

In Yigo, four filed to run for mayor while Inarajan has two candidates so far.