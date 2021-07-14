Public auditor wants feds to shave off, then remit, Guam taxes from defense contractors

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz is recommending that the Guam Legislature pass a resolution requesting the federal government to shave off and then remit to the government of Guam taxes collected from military project contractors in the same way payments are made to Guam under Section 30 of the Organic Act.

Section 30 funding is derived from taxes paid largely by military service members stationed on Guam and which the federal government remits directly to the local treasury every year.

The Office of Public Accountability is currently conducting an audit of military projects, as requested by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, to investigate whether Guam taxes are being paid by companies contracted to do the work.

The audit is still in the early stages, but Cruz raised concerns over the complexities involved. He said his team is learning that companies that come to Guam for military projects only need to obtain a certificate of authority from the Department of Revenue and Taxation if they work exclusively within military bases, instead of needing a contractor's license.

The OPA is now trying to determine from Rev and Tax and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas which companies have these certificates, and how much the companies are paying in taxes.

The public auditor also said he wasn't sure that some companies are paying income tax on employees working on Guam.

Rev and Tax doesn't reconcile taxes paid by military personnel on Guam for Section 30 funding but there is an understanding with the Internal Revenue Service, and Guam is paid about $60 million annually, he noted.

"We're supposed to be 'One Guam,'" Cruz said Monday, drawing quotes in the air as he spoke. "We're offering to house 5,000 of their Marines here. We've talked about voluntarily being the relocation site for 18,000 to 70,000 Afghans. If we're 'One Guam', then do this for us and stop screwing us."

Past military leaders stationed on Guam have used the phrase "One Guam" to indicate that the military will work with the local government for the benefit of the island community.

Cruz's remarks were made during a Special Economic Services Meeting with lawmakers, and was one of the topics discussed over the two-hour-long meeting.

Appropriations Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin commented that when a military contract is awarded, the taxes are identified anyway.

"It's all part of their package. So that's something to look at," he added.

Speaker Therese Terlaje asked how other jurisdictions collect taxes on military projects.

Cruz said that depended on the jurisdiction and relationship with the military.

"There's no way Rev and Tax locally is going to be able to know how much of a project has actually been paid out. Yes, we can track it. Yes, there are some reports that are coming out. But I'm just saying ... just pay the 5% of all the contracts that you're giving out," Cruz said, referring to the Guam Business Privilege Tax. "The amounts ... $4.8 billion has been paid out over the last 10 years. Five percent of that, that's huge."