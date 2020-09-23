Patrick Arriola has family members buried at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Park, a government of Guam property, which is also commonly called Tiguac Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill.

“It was devastating because of the way it looks. It looks like (a) junkyard. It’s like they didn’t care,” said Arriola. “Nobody cared about it.”

Grass has grown so high at the government cemetery that it covers many of the gravesites on the 30-acre site.

“I’ve always wanted to come down and try to cut the grass, but I know I can’t do this by myself,” he said.

The cemetery is overseen and maintained by the Department of Parks and Recreation. In April, the property was expanded in preparation for more burials due to COVID-19, Post files state.

Parks & Rec's director acknowledged the upkeep of the cemetery has fallen behind during the pandemic.

“It’s bad,” said Director Roque Alcantara when The Guam Daily Post asked for his comment. “The intent was to have the ones with relatives there to cut around their gravesite, but it seems like they depend on Parks & Rec."

With the overgrown vegetation and trees, Alcantara said, “the way I saw it when I first came in was that it was something they just ignored.”

The governor appointed Alcantara to be DPR director in July.

Alcantara said the department issued a request for a proposal for grounds maintenance at the cemetery, and Comfort Cuts Lawn & Ground Maintenance got the project for the one-time service at a cost of $6,800.

“We can probably point the finger on the pandemic. ... But we are just moving forward to get it done so we won’t have any additional hassle on maintaining,” he said. “Once it’s cut, I am going to have it maintained or maybe go out and do a permanent contract.”

Comfort Cuts, which started work on Tuesday, is also the company that Arriola works with. He anticipates the grass cutting to be completed in about one week.

“Thank God our company got it,” Arriola said. “I know they will be thankful for what we are doing and making sure their relatives' graves are in good condition and clean and better looking than how it is now.”

The business is owned by Frankie Rosalin, according to business listing site Dun & Bradstreet. Rosalin is a former Department of Corrections officer.

Alcantara also asks the community to assist in the upkeep of their loved ones' gravesites.

The government of Guam renamed Tiguac Cemetery to the Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Park in 1987 in honor of the late former Guam commissioner.