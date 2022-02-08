The U.S. Navy is seeking public comments on several projects related to the military buildup.

According to two programmatic agreement memos released by the military branch, comments on the proposals will be accepted through March 20. The planned facilities are all slated for the areas within Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, in Finegayan, and will develop a total of 77.1 acres of land.

The eight “vertical construction projects” are:

• Physical training complex

• Education center

• Public works and maintenance shops

• Base motor pool

• Infantry battalion facilities

• Engineer support battalion headquarters

• Engineer support battalion

Project design and construction efforts will include geospatial surveys, grading and temporary erosion and soil control; pavement for roads, parking, driveways, site, and curbs and gutters; landscaping, fencing, concrete for sidewalks and ramps; electrical power, water, sewer, and storm water drainage systems; and possible munitions of explosive concern removal.

Like previous memos, the military is disclosing mitigations and archaeological work on identified historic properties within the construction sites. Discoveries for these projects include human remains.

According to one of the memos, the sites slated for two facilities for the engineer support battalion contain “four areas with human remains.”

“Consultation is currently ongoing with the Guam (State Historic Preservation Officer) regarding the final disposition of the above mentioned human remains loci (i.e., preservation in place or reburial at the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Memorial),” the memo states.

If a decision is made to not further disturb the remains, and to preserve them “in place,” the project footprints will be redesigned to accommodate their protection.

“These locations will be secured, no construction work will occur at these areas, and there will be no impact to the remains,” the Navy wrote.

All other archaeological discoveries, however, are expected to be collected and removed or catalogued and destroyed.

The military branch is reusing an operative term “no longer be extant,” or that discoveries will no longer exist, to disclose its intentions to develop over archeological sites after mitigation work is complete, saying it is proper under federal rules to develop the areas once “qualifying characteristics have been altered and the integrity diminished.”

“Consistent with (the code of federal regulations), no historic properties within the (area of potential effect) denotes a ‘no historic properties affected’ finding,” the memo states.

The memos can be viewed online at the case-sensitive link: http://go.usa.gov/kZWG or can be obtained as a printed copy at the Department of Parks and Recreation office, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.

Comments may be submitted via email by March 20 at criwebcomment@navy.mil.