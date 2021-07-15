Public debt burden: $16K for every man woman and child before the pandemic hit

Guam continues to have a much higher debt ratio compared to its closest fellow U.S. territory, and depressed tourism arrivals could make it tougher to honor the government’s financial obligations.

These were among the conclusions released by the U.S. General Accountability Office in a recent report to Congress which looked into public debt for the four U.S. territories and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The new, biennial study was mandated by Congress following a massive federal bailout for Puerto Rico, which went bankrupt in 2016.

The GAO reported that Guam’s total “public debt outstanding” as a share of the island's gross domestic product improved slightly from 44% to 42% between 2017 and 2019. The study was conducted before the government of Guam’s fiscal 2020 audit was completed.

The report states Guam’s total public debt outstanding remained constant at about $2.6 billion between fiscal 2017 and 2019. Guam's GPD, which measures the value of goods and services produced on the island, was $5.9 billion in 2019.

GovGuam's debt can be broken down to $16,048 for every man, woman and child on Guam in fiscal 2019, a slight decrease from $16,106 two years prior.

Guam's per person public debt breakdown is far greater than the CNMI’s per capita debt of $1,958. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands reported higher ratios for this figure.

In Puerto Rico, total public debt, broken down per person, increased from $18,941 in fiscal 2016 to $19,410 two years later.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the public debt per person rose from $24,854 in fiscal 2016 to $26,196 in fiscal 2018.

The “public debt outstanding” as a share of the island's gross domestic product figure for other islands, based on available audited financial statements was:

• 93% to 95% between 2016 and 2017 for Puerto Rico.

• 68% to 69% between 2016 and 2018 for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

• 19% to 37% between 2016 and 2018 for American Samoa.

• About 8% consistently between 2017 and 2019 for the CNMI.

The ratio helps to demonstrate a government’s ability to repay existing debt. The higher the percentage, the greater the risk of default. The GAO noted the negative financial impacts brought by the ongoing public health emergency, and the resulting plummet of visitor arrivals. Even the rosiest projection of expected tourist arrivals for fiscal 2022 is a mere 10% of pre-pandemic levels.

“While Guam’s public debt has remained constant, a decrease in tourism and pension liabilities present fiscal risks. The (COVID-19) pandemic has had a significant negative impact on tourism, Guam’s largest industry. Guam officials said they are taking steps to diversify the economy beyond leisure-based tourism,” the report states.

The island also continues to carry over an unfunded pension liability, which was included in the GAO study.

“Guam’s net pension liabilities were just over $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2019, which was about 24% of GDP in that year. Officials told us that the government is still on track to eliminate the pension funding deficit by 2033, as required by territory law,” the report states. “Additionally, Guam reported another post-employment benefit (OPEB) liability of $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2019. Together, Guam’s net pension and OPEB liabilities were 54% of GDP in that year.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered responses to the report in a letter to the GAO written in June. In it, she assures the federal agency GovGuam “is working hard to manage its debt position to ensure the financial feasibility going forward.”

The governor offered updates on positive financial developments that occurred after the study’s completion, including the new federal reimbursement for the earned income tax credit, and a reduction in the local government’s accumulated deficit.