Public defender board discusses pay raises

The Public Defender Service Corp. has started strategizing over how to ensure employees benefit from a couple of pay raise measures in the Legislature.

On Tuesday afternoon, the board of trustees for the PDSC met to discuss how the office that provides free legal defense to indigent clients will respond to two bills that are connected to pay raises.

The first proposal brought up was Bill 33-37, which, if passed, intends to give defense attorneys parity in salary with government prosecutors. Recently, as a result of the current budget law, prosecutors were given a 15% pay increase, while public defenders received 6%. Bill 33-37 would give public defenders a 15% special pay increase.

Stephen Hattori, the corporation's executive director, in his report to the board members, said the office is in contact with the bill's sponsor, Sen. Roy Quinata, and will be testifying at the measure's public hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Guam Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Torres, chairman of the board, suggested, if the public hearing is soon enough, it can be placed on the next session and before the fiscal year 2024 budget is submitted.

"We definitely want to hear it before the board has to approve our budget for the next fiscal year," responded Hattori.

Torres added, "The sooner the public hearing gets held, I think, the better."

22% raises

Another topic of discussion at the board of trustees meeting was whether the public defenders would be affected by a bill funding a round of government raises, most of which is targeted to employees under the General Pay Plan. The measure funds the 22% pay increase for other autonomous and semi-autonomous agencies, including the Judiciary of Guam and the University of Guam.

The funding measure, Bill 24-37, was passed by senators on Friday and is pending action from the governor, who called a special session to consider the proposal.

In response to the bill being passed by senators, the board passed resolutions that would ensure not only the Public Defender Service Corp. would receive a raise, but also Alternate Public Defender and Elder Justice Center employees and law enforcement officers.

According to the resolutions, the offices are slated to receive $335,801 and the board is allowed to "adopt, apply and reassign pay grades as they deem necessary for its employees."

In addition, the resolution additionally approves a 7% raise for law enforcement officers and a 6% raise for non-law-enforcement employees.

The resolutions, however, will not be in effect until the bill is enacted into law and is subject to change by Torres and PDSC administrative director Cathyann Gogue.

Indigent eligibility

During the meeting, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III suggested taking a look at the eligibility requirements for indigent defendants to qualify for free legal counsel through the corporation and members of the Guam Bar.

"I know that in my courtroom, ... I've seen an increasing number of people not eligible because of the person's salary, but it doesn't take into account inflation adjustments, pay raise adjustments, etc.," said Lamorena.

He recommended the evaluation be on the next meeting's agenda.

Hattori agreed, and stated the corporation has been considering updating the cap, since the eligibility requirements haven't been adjusted in the past 10 years.

"That is something we're definitely working on because we all see these clients that are representing themselves. We want to make sure they know what they're doing. So, we definitely hope to increase the eligibility," said Hattori.

According to the public defender's website, individuals are eligible if they cannot afford private attorneys and meet federal poverty guidelines. The website states that, as of January 2014, anyone who makes less than $20,000 a year is eligible.