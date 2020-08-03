The board of trustees overseeing the Public Defender Service Corp. has decided to modify a moratorium on civil and domestic cases so that the public defender can assist elderly clients under the Legal Assistance Services Program administered by the Division of Senior Citizens at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

These additional services are to be part of a six-month pilot program, which will be reviewed by the board after its expiration. An amendment was added to apply the same income limitations that govern the public defender's services to any program entered into with Public Health.

The board also adopted a resolution creating the Elder Justice Center pilot program, which is how the public defender will be operating its manåmko' services. However, the board removed "various forms of deeds" from the work specified in the resolution. The board further limited the pilot program by preventing participation in real estate matters, including special powers of attorney involving real property deeds and other real property conveyances. Another motion was passed to limit the type of guardianship the public defender is allowed to handle, to guardianship only of a person and not an estate.

There is a waiting list of about 500 senior residents in need of legal services.

The public defender office attempted run the elder justice program last year, and was working to secure a memorandum of understanding with the Senior Citizens Division but, according to an April 2019 letter to the division administrator, the board did not lift the moratorium and the MOU was canceled.

The prior Legal Assistance Services contract was awarded to attorney Thomas Fisher of Fisher & Associates. Gov. Eddie Calvo signed the agreement in January 2016 and there were multiple renewals up to the early months of fiscal year 2019.

According to the agreement, about 300 eligible seniors were to be provided services per contract term.