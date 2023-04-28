Public defender heading to prosecution

The Public Defender Service Corp. is losing one of its attorneys to the prosecution.

On Tuesday during a meeting of the corporation's board of trustees, Executive Director Stephen Hattori announced his office will be losing one of its defense attorneys, Gloria Rudolph, to the Office of the Attorney General.

Hattori in his announcement mentioned the increasing pressure the office is facing since the passage of Public Law 36-107, the current budget law, which gave prosecutors a 15% pay increase, while public defenders received 6%.

"We're losing Gloria Rudolph to prosecution, so she'll be getting a nice pay bump, but we're going to lose her work," Hattori said. "We're definitely going to miss her."

He said his office is actively recruiting in an attempt to "stop the bleeding," but told the board it's becoming more difficult to recruit attorneys.

"There's a lot of pressure being applied, people are poaching our attorneys. ... I'm sure the attorney general's (office) will try to poach more of our attorneys," Hattori said, before the chair of the board, Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres, said there also has been a "significant drop" in applications for law clerks and research attorneys at the Judiciary of Guam.

The discussion then shifted to a recent public hearing for Bill 33-37, which, if passed, would bring parity in pay between prosecutors and public defenders. The proposal drew support from Torres and Hattori, along with other defense attorneys.

AG comments

On Thursday, Attorney General Douglas Moylan confirmed with The Guam Daily Post that Rudolph was joining his office and that he is in the process of bringing several others aboard.

"We had attorneys that are showing interest, but right now I'm not at liberty to discuss any further people coming over from the public defender side," Moylan said before speaking on the public hearing he also attended.

He was the only one to oppose Bill 33-37. In particular, Moylan referred to testimony involving arguments that defense attorneys do the same amount of work as prosecutors as a reason to pass the measure.

"I was the only one trying to advocate for the prosecutors and the protection of the community. No one has ever brought a case or statute that says that defense attorneys are either entitled to the same pay as prosecutors or shows that they do the same function as a prosecutor," Moylan said.

The sixth elected attorney general further argued the bill should not be passed, in order to make prosecution a more attractive option and ultimately bring the number of prosecutors up to about 21.