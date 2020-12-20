The Department of Corrections will have to appear in local court at least twice this month to explain why the prison should not be held in contempt for interfering with multiple defendants’ Sixth Amendment rights.

Visitation at the prison has been suspended throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Defender Service Corp. filed the request on behalf of its client, Kek Ludwig.

Ludwig was charged with family violence and aggravated assault.

“In November of this year, PDSC was notified that DOC will no longer allow detainees to use DOC telephones and their new policy is for detainees to use PayTel,” stated Assistant Public Defender Kristine Borja in court documents. “At this time, PDSC is unable to discuss the case, his rights, or gain information which may be used to file motions with Mr. Ludwig.”

The defense argues the PayTel system is a recorded phone line, so attorneys and clients cannot discuss their cases confidentially.

DOC is scheduled to answer to the claims before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Dec. 23.

Similar concerns were brought up during arraignment hearings Friday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Assistant Public Defender Jocelyn Roden told the court she would also file an order to show cause as to why DOC should not be held in contempt for not allowing PDSC to contact clients using a nonrecorded communication system.

A hearing on that request has been set for Dec. 24.

Prison officials, however, told the Post that confidential phone lines have been in place since September.

DOC officials said for an attorney to have a phone number set to "do not record" the attorney must contact the representative of the phone system to make the unrecorded number arrangement.

The Post has also learned that inmates have called the PDSC offices 71 times on unrecorded phone lines since Nov. 6.