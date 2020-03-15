Here's the latest on public event cancellations and policy changes at GMH, Navy base:

• The CHamoru Village Wednesday night market is suspended.

• Village-sponsored events and activities are suspended until further notice.

• Public senior centers will be closed to prevent the congregation of individuals particularly susceptible to complications caused by COVID-19.

• Village gyms will remain operational, but events with more than 100 people will be prohibited.

GMH policy changes

• The Guam Memorial Hospital's emergency department is restricted to patients and staff only. If the admitted patient is a minor, person with a disability or otherwise requires a guardian, one visitor/caregiver will be authorized to accompany the patient.

• In all GMH patient care areas, one visitor/caregiver per patient is permitted inside the hospital facility. Viewing for the deceased will be limited to one hour.

• GMHA has begun temperature screenings of all visitors/caregivers before entering the hospital. Persons who register temperatures of 100º Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entrance.

Navy base access

To ensure the safety and health of all those who access U.S. Naval Base Guam and Naval Security Forces, a new policy has been implemented effective immediately for all those entering. Visitors must hold up their ID cards for the gate guards to scan the IDs.

• The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to collect all identification card/access credentials of all in the vehicle.

• The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to extend his/her identification card/access.

• The sentry will observe the picture matches the driver of the vehicle, observe the identification access credential has not expired and observe the identification card/access credential for any evidence of tampering.

• The sentry will also direct the driver to flip his/her identification.

• The same steps will be executed for all other occupants in the vehicle.

The touchless ID policy is an effort to minimize the exposure and spread of germs to both security members and drivers.