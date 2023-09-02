Public Health: 3 leptospirosis cases; 1 other result pending

Three cases of leptospirosis have been confirmed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, while one suspected case is pending results.

According to Public Health, one case was reported confirmed in late July, and two other confirmed cases were in August.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted from animals to humans through exposure of urine in the environment, such as swimming in rivers after heavy rain or flooding.

“Infection can occur through breaks in the skin or through the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose or mouth,” Public Health stated in a news release.

Symptoms of leptospirosis can be mistaken for other diseases, like dengue fever or influenza – high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice, red eyes, abdominal pain, diarrhea and rash.

The bacterial infection can be fatal or lead to serious complications if not treated.

“It is crucial for people who feel sick with a fever to quickly consult a doctor,” Public Health stated. "Early antibiotic treatment is a major determinant of rapid recovery and prevents most of the severe complications and fatalities."

Public Health attributes the new cases of leptospirosis to recent heavy rains and storm-like weather. The disease historically been confirmed in people who have been in streams and rivers in the southern part of the island.

“The risk of acquiring leptospirosis can be greatly reduced by not swimming or wading in water that might be contaminated with animal urine, or eliminating contact with potentially infected animals,” said territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky. "Protective clothing or footwear should be worn by those exposed to contaminated soil or water."