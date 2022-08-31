Fifty-three more Guam residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported Tuesday.

Of that number, four were reported Tuesday through the Department of Defense.

There are 19 people hospitalized with COVID, according to the Joint Information Center.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Of those hospitalized, 10 are seeking treatment at Guam Memorial Hospital, seven at Guam Regional Medical City and two at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

To date, there have been 57,868 officially reported cases, 389 deaths, 450 cases in active isolation and 57,029 patients who have recovered.

None of the patients are in an intensive care unit or receiving ICU level of care, JIC reported.

JIC reported that of the patients hospitalized, 14 are vaccinated against COVID-19, while five have yet to receive the jab.

As of Aug. 29, there are 139,921 eligible island residents six months and older fully vaccinated against the virus.

JIC reminded residents that vaccination incentives are still being given to those 12 and older who complete their last dose in a primary series or receive a booster dose. Gift certificates to eligible vaccination patients can be collected at community health centers, senior citizen outreach clinics or at the Agana Shopping Center vaccination site. The program will continue while supplies last.