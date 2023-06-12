Five adult day care centers will reopen Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens announced in a press release.

According to Public Health, manamko’ will be served at: Macheche, Dededo; Agana Heights; Hågat; Dededo; and Mangilao.

Participants of the Astumbo program will congregate at the Dededo Senior Citizen Center, while those who normally go to the Sånta Rita-Sumai center will be served in Hågat, the agency stated in the press release.

Transportation will be provided to the centers that are reopening.

The following Senior Citizens Centers and Adult Day Care Centers will remain closed:

Astumbo

Inalåhan

Malesso’

Sånta Rita-Sumai

Sinajana

Tamuning

Yona/Talo’fo’fo’

Yigo

Adult Day Care North, Wusstig Road, Dededo

Adult Day Care South, Inalåhan

Given these centers remain closed, Public Health will continue to provide “Grab-N-Go” meals at each respective village mayor’s office or senior centers.

SNAP benefits

Public Health also confirmed that families currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive 50% of their May benefit placed directly in their account after 7 p.m. Monday.

“SNAP participants who already submitted an affidavit for the ‘Food Loss Program’ and requested an amount less than 50% of their May benefit will automatically have the difference between their award and the 50% provided to them in their account as well,” the department stated in a press release. “If the SNAP participant requested more than 50% through the ‘Food Loss Program’ and were awarded that amount, those participants will not receive additional benefits.”

Officials also continue to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a Disaster SNAP, which is meant to “provide aid to residents who are not regular SNAP participants,” Public Health stated, adding it will provide more details on the program “soon.”