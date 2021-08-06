Public Health allows schools flexibility on 3-foot rule

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has provided island schools with additional guidance on the 3-foot physical distancing rules for in-class instruction.

The rules apply to schools holding classes for kindergarten through 12th grade and provide flexibility to facilitate in-person learning.

According to DPHSS Guidance Memorandum 2021-09, Revision 2, Public Health endorses a layered approach of mitigation strategies to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in schools.

Prior guidance required 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classroom. The guidance was welcomed by the Guam Department of Education, which anticipates the return of more than 85% of its student population to in-person learning on its campuses on Aug. 12.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez sought clarification on the 3-foot rule from Public Health, noting that while many schools could meet the requirement, some schools were shy of meeting it because of the schools' capacity and student population.

With the updated guidance, allowing for flexibility, GDOE is moving toward the first day of school full steam ahead.

Public Health stated, “guidance for school is intentionally layered and flexible. Each school is different and not every mitigation strategy outlined in this guidance can be practically implemented at every school.”

The layered mitigation approach includes promoting COVID-19 vaccination among staff and eligible students 12 years of age and older, directing staff and students to stay home when sick, universal and correct use of masks, physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, to name a few.

“Physical distancing may not be practical in all school settings. Therefore, using multiple mitigation strategies consistently and in combination gives schools the flexibility to achieve safe learning environments even when not every mitigation strategy can be applied,” said Public Health.

Public Health is requiring all schools to submit an in-class school operation plan to the Division of Environmental Health.

The plans must indicate if the school is unable to meet the specific provision in the guidance, and address challenges by incorporating the additional layered mitigation strategies.

Plans are subject to review and approval by DEH.