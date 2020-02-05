The Department of Public Health and Social Services is currently meeting to address reports of a potential coronavirus infection.

At this point, there is limited information to make that determination, according to Public Health Director Lynda DeNorcey.

She said a patient walked into a private clinic but was agitated and walked out. The patient was located today, DeNorcey added.

Public Health received some information from the physician that saw the patient, but the information provided was insufficient to determine whether there is reason to suspect a potential novel coronavirus infection or other type of disease, such as tuberculosis.

It is not yet know if the patient came from off island.

More information will be forthcoming to address the issue, DeNorcey added.

This story is developing.