Public Health clears sick crew member by phone

A crew member of a cargo ship that stopped on Guam a little over a week ago was feeling sick and was cleared by local health officials by phone, according to Rory Respicio, Port Authority of Guam general manager.

This is the second incident with crew members who were ill aboard vessels that visited the seaport in the past month. The first took place Feb. 5-6. In that instance, Department of Public Health and Social Services sent health care workers to the ship to check on the ill crew members, who were eventually cleared. The more recent case took place between Feb. 17 and 18 and involved one person aboard the APL Saipan, who was sick and experiencing diarrhea.

Respicio was speaking to board members during a meeting Friday morning. He said the crew members in both incidents were ultimately cleared by health officials.

In the first incident, involving the vessel Kota Harum, the harbor master reached out to Public Health to see if the department could send out a health care professional to inspect the crew, which was granted.

The same did not happen for the APL Saipan crew member.

"As much as we asked to have a health care professional make the face-to-face inspection, they did not do that because that was not GovGuam's protocol," Respicio said.

"That's not what they're doing at the airport. At the airport it's just all telephone conversations at this point. Although it's the governor's preference to have health care professionals at the airport and the port, that's not where they're at. At this point, they're working on plans to do that and we had a meeting with the governor on that subject (Thursday)."

The Port Authority of Guam has been meeting regularly with the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, Department of Public Health and Socials Services and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to determine how best to add layers of protection against the novel coronavirus, Respicio said.

While the individual was cleared by Public Health and Customs, the incident created some concern with yard employees at the port. Management held an impromptu meeting with workers to assure them that GovGuam is taking precautionary measures and reminded them that a cruise ship was denied entry into the island, Respicio said.

"Which was a good decision because one of those passengers, an American passenger, ended up having coronavirus," he added.

Port employees are being provided gloves, masks and goggles for protection. Port personnel servicing incoming vessels will not be allowed on board until clearances are given by the Coast Guard, Public Health and Customs.

"And we issued a directive on Feb. 18 to the shipping agents as well as all the other employees here that we're taking additional precautionary measures. That we're requiring the crew be isolated, that there be no contact with crew members, requiring that not only do our employees wear masks but also have the crew members wear masks," Respicio said.

The port workers union responded positively to the Port's actions, stating that because management was proactive, it went well in terms of employees feeling safe conducting their jobs, Respicio added.

The Port will be exposed to these issues week after week, Respicio said, noting that GovGuam policies are "changing rapidly" to respond to the disease.

The Le Soleal, a cruise ship, is seeking to dock at the port on April 16.

"At this point, there's no appetite by the administration, in terms of policy, to have those vessels freely port here on Guam until this coronavirus subsides. But we should have some kind of policy from them, if that's not their policy already," Respicio said.