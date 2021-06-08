Public Health could soon expand list of travelers who can skip quarantine

Travelers fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, whether received in Korea or somewhere else, could soon be allowed to skip quarantine when they arrive on Guam, officials said. The idea was initially proposed only for Korean visitors.

"We don't distinguish where you got the vaccine, just the vaccine themselves," Dr. Felix Cabrera, chief medical director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said during a COVID-19 news briefing Friday. "So whether you get AstraZeneca from Europe or Korea, you will be recognized (as fully vaccinated)."

Right now, only those fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVD-19 vaccines can skip the 10-day quarantine upon entry to Guam.

That's because these are so far the only ones authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

As of Sunday, Public Health was still working on proposed amendments to Guam's travel guidelines to add AstraZeneca to the list of COVID-19 vaccines that could be used to skip quarantine upon entry to Guam.

Cabrera said DPHSS started with COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization, and then those also FDA-authorized for emergency use.

Now, Public Health is working on adding vaccines that are seeking FDA authorization for emergency use.

"AstraZeneca does meet those criteria. So we want to ensure that's clear," Cabrera said. "There are other vaccines on the WHO emergency use listing that have not applied for U.S. FDA, so they're not being included in terms of being recognized at this time."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero granted the Guam Visitors Bureau's request to consider full vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine as an added criteria for travelers to skip Guam quarantine, following a request from Jeju Air, among other factors.

While the governor agreed to it, the policy is not final until Public Health comes up with the amended travel guidelines.

Other airlines from Korea have also been firming up the resumption of their flights to Guam after the pandemic temporarily stopped or reduced their flights on the route.

"What spurred that quick action of the airlines was when Gov. Leon Guerrero accepted the AstraZeneca to come into Guam, and be recognized and having done that, and now they are moving quickly," GVB President Carl Gutierrez said at the same news briefing.

Gutierrez, a former governor, said vaccination in Korea is now moving fast, with 60% of the estimated 10 million who are fully vaccinated having received the AstraZeneca vaccine. About 40% received the Pfizer vaccine, he said.

Guam eased travel restrictions May 15 so that tourism could reopen after more than a year at a standstill due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Gutierrez and other officials said Korea, Guam's main tourism market, is likely to return to Guam more quickly than the other source markets like Japan and Taiwan.

On Friday, the governor and GVB also announced Guam's vaccination incentives program, which offers fully vaccinated residents a chance to win $10,000 cash or a new car and prizes every Wednesday starting June 16 and ending July 21 – Guam's 77th Liberation Day.

Guam also expects to soon launch its Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program for American expatriates.