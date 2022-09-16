Public Health: COVID-19 positive children well cared for despite doctor shortage

Guam Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed they are short of doctors in the Maternal Child Health Unit, but, according to Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, children who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 are "well taken care of.”

“We have a shortage, basically only two pediatricians, … back in June, but since then we’ve added about four more pediatricians, so the shortage is temporarily alleviated. At no time during the shortage was there compromising care for the kids that came in with COVID,” Leon Guerrero said.

Last week, a 3-week-old newborn was among five reported COVID-19-related deaths. Before this, a 6-month-old infant who died was reported to be a COVID-19-positive patient.

"The two that supposedly had COVID and passed away, they passed away before they made it to the hospital, and the ones that did make it to the hospital, they were well taken care of, including the 2-week-old that had multiple episodes of turning blue. That child was put in the (intensive care unit) and since has been discharged, and back to normal health,” Leon Guerrero said.

The shortage of pediatricians and OB-GYNs is a national problem that will likely last through 2034, U.S. health care experts have estimated, according to Post files. Guam has to get in line with the rest of the nation to recruit physicians such as OB-GYNs, neonatologists and pediatricians, health officials have said.

"GMHA is aggressively recruiting for OB-GYNs and has hired two, but both postponed their arrival due to family emergencies. The hospital currently has seven OB-GYNs but three are on emergency leave,” GMH said Monday in a press release.

The shortage of manpower prompted GMH officials to issue a callout to local doctors to moonlight at the hospital. They also have turned to GMH nurses to fill gaps and to the use of telemedicine in lieu of an on-site neonatologist.

At the community level, Guam has seen fewer than 30 positive cases of COVID-19 per day in the last week. That’s good news, as compared to earlier rates of about 100 per day, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky described the COVID-19 situation on island, as she has tracked the infectious disease spread during the course of the pandemic. Thursday, she noted that a convergence is occurring.

“Which is great, we kind of stopped doing a lot of travelers tests, so what we see is the rates are converging and I know it looks like this is going up, but this means that the overall positivity rate and the local positivity rate are pretty much the same,” Pobutsky said.

Public Health has not performed as many tests on travelers recently, she said, as source markets including South Korea and Japan have loosened COVID-19 testing requirements for returning residents.

“We are just doing very few, whereas throughout August we were doing probably a thousand travelers tests a day. That just means these are converging, and it will look better next month,” Pobutsky said.

The overall positivity rate has gone down, so has the hospitalization rate, DPHSS noted in its media conference.

“The daily hospitalized COVID count has decreased and has remained below the surge indicator of 20 and has been below (that level) since mid-August. The ICU count has not ever gone above the surge threshold per day during this recent surge, and we are coming out of the surge. Deaths continue to be sporadic. We have not had a death in more than a week. That’s great,” Pobutsky said.

All age groups have decreased positivity rates, as well, she said. However, there have been more asymptomatic cases reported.

“That’s because the local positivity rate was higher than the travelers positivity rate. So we are seeing more people testing who are asymptomatic,” Pobutsky said.

What does that mean for residents looking to avoid infection in the near future? DPHSS officials offered now-familiar advice.

“Right now, the main defense besides wearing your masks, washing hands and social distancing is vaccination - so even though the cases have dropped we still recommend people get vaccinated,” Leon Guerrero said.

The bivalent mRNA vaccine is now on island, Leon Geurrero said, which is a medicine that is effective against both the original and subsequent mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The vaccine is available at northern and southern community clinics operated by DPHSS.