Deputy Director Terry Aguon of the Department of Public Health and Social Services weighed in on Bill 108-36, the measure intended to streamline the adoption process, voicing concerns and recommendations as lawmakers continued to debate the bill Tuesday.

Bill 108 inserts adoption agencies into adoption procedures and allows infants to be placed with preapproved adoptive families. Related legislation, Bill 109-36, would allow a distressed mother to call 911 to relinquish her infant, and similarly inserts adoption agencies into the chain of custody.

However, among the concerns Aguon highlighted in his letter Tuesday was the inclusion of independent adoption agencies in the adoption screening committee, stating he did not recommend including the agencies because that would appear to be a conflict of interest.

He also requested clarification on what it means to be a "duly licensed" adoption agency on Guam, as he is not aware of existing rules for agencies to be licensed on island.

These two points reflect concerns discussed Monday, as some lawmakers stressed a need to have held additional hearings to weigh these issues.

Aguon also questioned what Bill 108 intended by taking the screening committee out of the adoption process for infants relinquished under the Newborn Infant Safe Haven Act, recommending that the Bureau of Social Services Administration remain the lead entity responsible for the newborn.

Another question concerned who would regulate "temporary shelter care homes," which Bill 108 proposes pending a child's permanent placement into an adoptive home. He again recommended maintaining the current process – using foster homes – and that BOSSA remain the lead agency in assessment and adoption, rather than an adoption agency, which Bill 108 proposes for this situation.

Aguon stated he was reminded of the 10th anniversary of the case involving two girls in Saipan who went missing and were never found, and a baby-selling scheme in the Marshall Islands.

"I am not saying Bill 108-36 and 109-36 will lead to tragedy and hardship, however, I am expressing the need to move forward cautiously and to question in depth the long-term impact these two bills will have on Guam's adoption process," Aguon wrote.

Bills 108 and 109 were temporarily set aside Tuesday as lawmakers get additional information from the Public Health director regarding Aguon's letter. Additional input regarding Bill 109 was also anticipated and was part of the reason that bill was set aside.

Amendments

Multiple amendments to Bill 108 have already been introduced, largely attempting to regulate adoption agencies or restrict their involvement in the process, but none have been passed yet.

When lawmakers suspended discussion on Bill 108 Tuesday, they were debating an amendment that would make the effective date of the bill contingent on the promulgation of rules establishing requirements for the licensing of a person or entity providing or conducting adoption services or operating as an adoption agency.

Sen. Mary Torres, the prime sponsor, objected to the amendment, stating that the creation of a new license would require additional resources for Public Health, and the amendment doesn't contain a cost analysis or appropriation to assist the agency.

Further, Torres stated she did not believe it was necessary to create new licensing processes for adoption agencies because guidelines are already laid out in law and administrative rules.

"My point is, if you are going to go down the road of creating a new bureau, that is a matter far beyond what we can do at this point. ... But mostly, I just disagree with the idea that you would have to establish rules and regs, where I believe rules and regs are already in place," Torres said.

However, Sen. Joanne Brown stated that the referenced laws relate to the adoption process and not the regulatory structure for an adoption agency. She said the issue around adoption agencies would become a bigger debate, even if Bill 108 passes.

"This is a shame," Brown said. "It's a shame that we would not even put protective measures in place because the author simply doesn't want it."

Speaker Therese Terlaje joined in supporting the amendment mandating the promulgation of adoption agency rules in order for Bill 108 to be effective.

"I think it's negligent of us not to do that," Terlaje said. "We cannot control the types of adoption agencies that are going to present themselves to take custody of children on Guam and determine placement."

Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, whose agency has been working collaboratively to address backlogged Child Protective Services cases, and DPHSS Chief Human Services Administrator Theresa Arcangel both expressed concern with the regulation of adoption agencies during public hearings on Bills 108 and 109 in April.

Language was added to Bill 108 that would authorize Public Health to audit adoption agencies, at Brennan's suggestion, according to the speaker. But she also said she did not see any penalties should the agency break compliance.

"That's another reason for rules and regulations," Terlaje said.

The speaker went on to say that Bill 108 would allow an adoption agency to work around Public Health's authority, which Torres called "absolutely false."

"This bill gives full authority and control to Public Health. It doesn't take away anything that's already in statute," Torres said. "No adoption agency can take a baby that is not allowed by Public Health, by CPS. CPS has full authority to either accept or deny, it's not automatic. So that is blatantly false."

In response, Terlaje cited concerns with the inclusion of adoption agencies in the screening committee, among other issues.