Public Health director says she had nothing to do with Babauta's hotel stay

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said she wants to make it clear to the public that she had nothing to do with staffers staying at quarantine facilities.

"I don't manage the area," she said, adding that which staffers stay at the facilities, as well as contracts for laundry or food are outside of her purview. She said she had a conversation with the governor when media stories revealed the now-former chief of staff Tony Babauta had stayed at the hotel for at least one night.

"I didn't authorize him staying there," she said. "I don't handle the quarantine area as far as where some people stay."

She said Public Health oversees the screening of passengers and patients at the quarantine, as well as isolation facilities and tests. She said the Pacific Star Resort & Spa specifically is managed by Department of Energy Director Rebecca Respicio.

Babauta resigned on Friday, days after media started questioning his stay at the Pacific Star, which has been designated as a government of Guam quarantine facility for travelers.

Respicio, along with Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron and John Quinata, deputy executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, have had extended stays at the Pacific Star.

Carlo Branch, policy director for the governor, has said Respicio and Taijeron staff the quarantine site, meaning they're "the only overnight staff for 140 individuals. If a person needs food, blankets, or has trouble with their room, it's Rebecca and Alice they'll call."