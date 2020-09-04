Public Health doctor: Cases are ‘surging’

Dr. Janna Manglona, the Department of Public Health and Social Services' central medical director, defended the actions of the government of Guam in its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during the second day of the Guam Community College’s Workforce Opportunities Reimagined Conference on Thursday.

“We don’t follow the community trends, or the community desires, we follow the life-and-death measures and the objective data we have. We follow Italy to see what they did when they were making the desperate decisions,” she said.

Manglona cited an article she had read about a doctor in Italy who had to decide between a 60-some-year-old runner and a mother who has two children – on who would get a ventilator.

“Is it going to be your mother that gets booted for a 12-year-old? These are things you don’t want to do. If life and death weren’t hanging in the balance, it would be so much easier, but unfortunately, that’s the nature of this beast,” Manglona explained.

As of Thursday, Guam Memorial Hospital had 45 COVID patients and nine are in the intensive care unit on ventilators.

“It’s surging and believe me it is not over. This pandemic is escalating,” she said.

Manglona responded to Monte Mesa, general manager of the Guam Premier Outlets and Tumon Sands Plaza, who expressed frustration as a private citizen and businessman. The pandemic has forced many businesses to shut down.

“I guess after four months, I was expecting, as a private citizen working in the private sector, if I was running this department, I should be accountable from the top all the way down, to ensure all of every aspect of our rules and regulations are being executed the way it’s supposed to be – to again protect lives,” said Mesa.

He added that the majority in the private sector have followed the rules and implemented social distancing, disinfecting and sanitation procedures among many other safety precautions.

“We’ve done everything humanly possible,” said Mesa.

He urged Public Health officials to “recheck and double-check” the policies and procedures and compliance on the government side because in the private sector, he said, “we’ve done everything humanly possible.”

Manglona said the stay-at-home directives will continue.

“We have to limit what happens by the mess that we can clean up,” she explained. “It’s numbers-driven. It’s CDC-driven. It’s because of New York and it’s because of Italy that we are taking these draconian measures just to try to shut it down.” Manglona was referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although officials would like to open up the island and tourism, Manglona said it isn’t logical when the island’s health care system is almost at capacity to care for the sick.

“It would make little sense, and furthermore, we are the highest-risk area in the entire nation and jurisdictions. Nobody is coming here. And if they did, they would have to have some really good reason for trying to contract it en route,” she said.

While she projects the pandemic to be here for another year or two, for now, she continues to urge people to stay at home, keep a safe distance from others and wear a mask.

“We were plateaued,” she said, but now, “we are surging and that’s with these measures in place.”

When Mesa asked how the community could help Public Health, besides staying home, Manglona replied, “Stay home. Stay home. Stay home. You won’t get it or spread it if you stay home.”

In the meantime, DPHSS is getting more contract tracers and nurses.

“Right now, we need boots on the ground, we need people to treat and clean up this mess. ... Where can we find these people and shut them down. ... Until we get a long-term solution, all we can do is social distance, isolate, and wear a mask. These are very effective.”