Public Health: Don't forget COVID-19 this flu season

Flu season is here, but public health officials are advising residents not to rule out COVID-19 if they become ill, and instead take precautionary steps to get tested and vaccinated for the viruses.

The 7-day rolling average for COVID-19-positive cases is less than 10 a day for the period of Sept. 7 through Oct. 4, according to territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky, who briefed local media and the community Thursday regarding the COVID-19 situation on Guam.

“I was hoping to see a day when we had zero, but that has not happened,” Pobutsky said. “We saw a little bit of an uptick in hospitalizations, but it's still under the surge indicator. It’s just a slight uptick in (intensive care unit), but again none of this is above any kind of surge indicator. We have had no deaths in the past two weeks.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While there has been a downward trend of new cases for most age groups on Guam, an uptick was seen in the number of elderly COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, the acting chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, advised Guam's manåmko' to take advantage of the medical resources available to help reduce the risk of contracting the disease or minimize symptoms.

“The increase in the over-75 (group), they’re in the age group that’s the most vulnerable. So just want to remind people to please come get your bivalent boosters,” Leon Guerrero said.

Pobutsky agreed and similarly urged multiple vaccinations for local older adults.

“So we are really trying to emphasize for elderly people to please get your vaccines, your latest booster and flu shot. There’s flu shot available and you can get them both at the same time,” Pobutsky said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, we are seeing flu. … The morbidity summary for third quarter … there is the flu and it went up and down at (Guam Memorial Hospital) but it was still high at (Guam Regional Medical City).”

Pobutsky noted Guam has seen “a lot of hospitalizations and (emergency room) visits for flu as the numbers for influenza A are up."

“So there’s predictions about a bad flu season because we haven’t really had flu in the past couple of years. So, it’s likely to make a resurgence. They’re also seeing a lot of (respiratory syncytial virus cases) in children in the U.S., and so that’s what we’re looking for. We are watching COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” Pobutsky said.

DPHSS is looking toward Australia in its prediction of a bad flu season, as the influenza virus typically migrates globally from south to north.

“Australia had a real bad flu season and the tendency is that the flu season usually starts off in the southern hemisphere and migrates north. The tropics get it usually between September and November and then, in the States, they get it between November and February. So if Australia is any indication, especially for the elderly, please get your flu vaccine,” Leon Guerrero said.

Public health officials also noted there has been an increase in hospitalizations of pediatric patients with the flu in the last month and a half.

“We have been seeing a lot more viral infections. I think nature’s making up for the past three years, when COVID-19 first hit. We hardly had any RSV or flu or any other,” said Leon Guerrero, who also is a hospitalist at GMH. “What we’ve been getting in the children is something called human metapneumovirus."

That virus has caused "a lot of problems with bronchitis," Leon Guerrero said.

"So, (the) pediatrics (ward) is full to the point that ER was being used as a pediatric ward. We had about anywhere from 10 to 12 pediatric patients down in the emergency room because we didn't have enough room upstairs. so it's, I think it's just nature's way of getting back. Getting, you know, getting back in balance,” he said.

Discovered in 2001, the human metapneumovirus (hMPV) can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leon Guerrero confirmed that in the past six months health officials have seen an increase in respiratory viral infections, including COVID-19.

“We were seeing a lot more COVID-19 infections require hospitalizations and, of course, … the two (patients who were pronounced dead on arrival) of the 6-month and the 3-week-old that happened about two or three months ago,” he said.

The increase in viral infections was the cause of the hospital’s pediatric ward filling beyond capacity, he said. In light of this, Leon Guerrero again advised residents to receive flu vaccinations.

“It's available at (DPHSS) and most clinics, so make your appointment for your children, … yourself, your parents to get the flu shot. If it's any indication what happened in Australia, then we are in for a rocky flu season,” Leon Guerrero said.

According to public health officials, contracting the flu or any respiratory infection can increase susceptibility to the virus that causes COVID-19.

“In the past two weeks, we had a lot of human metapneumovirus, but thrown in there we did have RSV and we even had a couple of cases of kids that required admission for COVID-19. So don’t assume that it’s the flu," he said, later adding: "Assume nothing and get tested."