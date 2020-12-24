Public Health: Elderly next in line for vaccine

Guam's most senior residents, or those who are at least 75 years old, will be the next to get COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Spokesperson Grace Bordallo said as of Wednesday, Public Health is planning the temporary vaccination clinics for seniors 75 and older at Okkodo High School in Dededo, from Dec. 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These dates can still change.

"We are currently planning it this very moment," she said.

Only one escort per elder will be allowed, to help with the forms and/or answer questions, she said.

Mayors and vice mayors, at the request of Public Health, have been reaching out to village residents age 75 and older to ask them whether they want to be vaccinated.

"Public Health understands that the mayors are the best people to help identify and reach out to manåmko' who are 75 years old and older," Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said.

In Piti, for example, 18 elderly residents have signed up so far to get the vaccine, said Mayor Jesse Alig.

Alig said most of those he reached out to "were willing to be vaccinated."

"A few had questions regarding side effects and preferred to wait for the Moderna vaccine," he said.

In Sinajana, 31 manåmko' have signed up to get the vaccine as of Wednesday, according to Mayor Robert Hofmann and Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte.

"We reviewed the voter registration lists as well as our residency list to identify those born before Dec. 31, 1945," Hofmann said. "Some want to check their doctor if they can get it. Some are worried about comorbidity. Some said 'no' outright, they don't trust it. We have reached out to 110."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people age 75 and older be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines, along with front-line essential workers such as nurses and doctors.

On Guam, nearly 2,000 front-line essential workers have so far been vaccinated since the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin met with more than 20 mayors and vice mayors on Tuesday afternoon, MCOG's Sablan said.

There were mayors who raised concerns about the distance the manåmko' have to travel – from Merizo, Umatac or Inarajan, for example, to go to Dededo for the vaccine – so they asked whether alternate sites will be available in the south.

Bordallo said Public Health will make a site visit to Okkodo High School before the clinics start.

"Staff have said the manåmko' will probably want other locations," she said. "Other locations may be considered."